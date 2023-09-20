Synchronicity Opens HOME, I'M DARLING With All-Star Cast!

Synchronicity Theatre presents the southeastern premiere of Home, I'm Darling. This new play by British playwright Laura Wade won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy after its production on London's West End.

From the first scene, Home, I'm Darling offers up a fun and frothy vision of England in the 1950s, as Judy and Johnny start their day with perfectly boiled eggs and dapper duds. They are happy, they state, 'appallingly happy.' As Johnny heads off to work and Judy dives into her daily routine, we realize things are not quite what (or when) we think. Turns out, this stylistic façade covers some complicated truths. Nostalgia may not be all that it seems as playwright Wade explores happiness and gender roles with a light touch, jive dancing a hefty dose of charm, and tea. Lots and lots of tea.

Synchronicity Producing Artistic Director Rachel May, who directs, says “Home, I'm Darling is snappy and stylish. In a sweet and subversive way, it tackles topics near and dear to Synchronicity's heart with great charm and dazzling design.”

Synchronicity's production boasts a stunning cast filled with Atlanta favorites, headed by Bethany Anne Lind as Judy. A favorite on Atlanta and national stages, Lind is best known on screen for her arc as the pregnant pastor's wife Grace Young (Ozark), and as Molly Quinn (Reprisal). She's also known for her work in indie features such as "Blood On Her Name" opposite Will Patton and "Through the Glass Darkly" opposite Robin Lively. Trained originally as an opera singer, Marcus Hopkins-Turner, playing Johnny, most recently delighted audiences in Horizon Theatre's Support Group for Men. Lind and Hopkins-Turner are joined by long-time Atlanta favorites Shelly McCook, veteran performer on many Atlanta stages; and Eve Kruger and John Benzinger, both regulars at Dad's Garage, Actor's Express, Synchronicity and other theatres around the city. Rounding out the cast Lizzy Liu, last seen at Synchronicity in Legacy of Light.

Production designers have transformed Synchronicity's stage to a suburban British home from the 1950s, with authentic appliances and costumes. Designers include Dustin Pettigrew (scenic), Sophie Im (props), Maliya McCall (lights), April Carswell (costumes), Dan Bauman (sound), with Kathy Janich (dramaturg), Tamiea Anderson (stage management), Akua Malloy (assistant stage management), Joseph Watts (technical direction), and Vallea E. Woodbury (production management).

At the center of Home, I'm Darling is a couple who deeply love each other, but have lost their step, and are fighting their way back to home. Home, I'm Darling runs October 6–29, 2023. Tickets and more information at synchrotheatre.com

HOME, I'M DARLING

By Laura Wade

Directed by Rachel May

October 6–29, 2023

Everything is perfect for Judy and Johnny - the house is tidy, food is on the table, and Judy's dress is perfectly pressed when she greets Johnny at the door, martini in hand.

It is the 1950s and life is ordered just right.

Or is it? Quickly the edges of this perfect life start to unravel, and things are not quite what they seem. Gender roles, relationships, and more are examined, explored and exploded in this dark comedy about sex, cake and the quest to be the perfect 1950s couple.

Wednesday–Saturday 8 p.m. | Sunday 5 p.m.

Special Performances:

Preview performance - Thursday 10/5, 8 p.m.

Pay-what-you-can Wednesdays

Inside Scoop - Sunday 10/22, following 5 p.m. performance

General Admission Tickets: $35 for Adults | $30 for Students + Seniors

Swanky (reserved) Tickets: $45 for Adults | $40 for Students + Seniors

Synchronicity Theatre produces smart, gutsy, bold theatre that sparks community connections, uplifts the voices of women and girls, forges long-term and effective community partnerships, and develops new work. Synchronicity reaches nearly 16,000 patrons a year through its season of plays for adults (Bold Voices) and families (Family Series); community outreach; and educational programming, including Playmaking for Kids (PFK) and the award-winning Playmaking for Girls (PFG). Synchronicity launched Production Boot Camp, a workforce development program for theatrical technicians in fall 2023.

An intimate theatre in the heart of midtown at Peachtree Pointe became Synchronicity's home for its main stage production in the summer of 2014. The theatre also serves as a rental venue for independent film, dance, theatre and other projects. In 2019, the company opened the Synchronicity Annex, a new office, class, event and rehearsal space in Piedmont Heights, Atlanta.