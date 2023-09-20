Synchronicity Opens HOME, I'M DARLING With All-Star Cast!

From the first scene, Home, I'm Darling offers up a fun and frothy vision of England in the 1950s.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Synchronicity Opens HOME, I'M DARLING With All-Star Cast!

Synchronicity Theatre presents the southeastern premiere of Home, I'm Darling. This new play by British  playwright Laura Wade won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy after its production on London's West End.

From the first scene, Home, I'm Darling offers up a fun and frothy vision of England in the 1950s, as Judy and Johnny start  their day with perfectly boiled eggs and dapper duds. They are happy, they state, 'appallingly happy.' As Johnny heads off  to work and Judy dives into her daily routine, we realize things are not quite what (or when) we think. Turns out, this stylistic  façade covers some complicated truths. Nostalgia may not be all that it seems as playwright Wade explores happiness and  gender roles with a light touch, jive dancing a hefty dose of charm, and tea. Lots and lots of tea. 

Synchronicity Producing Artistic Director Rachel May, who directs, says “Home, I'm Darling is snappy and stylish. In a sweet  and subversive way, it tackles topics near and dear to Synchronicity's heart with great charm and dazzling design.” 

Synchronicity's production boasts a stunning cast filled with Atlanta favorites, headed by Bethany Anne Lind as Judy.  A favorite on Atlanta and national stages, Lind is best known on screen for her arc as the pregnant pastor's wife Grace Young (Ozark), and as Molly Quinn (Reprisal). She's also known for her work in indie features such as "Blood On Her Name"  opposite Will Patton and "Through the Glass Darkly" opposite Robin Lively. Trained originally as an opera singer, Marcus  Hopkins-Turner, playing Johnny, most recently delighted audiences in Horizon Theatre's Support Group for Men. Lind and  Hopkins-Turner are joined by long-time Atlanta favorites Shelly McCook, veteran performer on many Atlanta stages; and Eve Kruger and John Benzinger, both regulars at Dad's Garage, Actor's Express, Synchronicity and other theatres around  the city. Rounding out the cast Lizzy Liu, last seen at Synchronicity in Legacy of Light. 

Production designers have transformed Synchronicity's stage to a suburban British home from the 1950s, with  authentic appliances and costumes. Designers include Dustin Pettigrew (scenic), Sophie Im (props), Maliya McCall (lights),  April Carswell (costumes), Dan Bauman (sound), with Kathy Janich (dramaturg), Tamiea Anderson (stage management),  Akua Malloy (assistant stage management), Joseph Watts (technical direction), and Vallea E. Woodbury (production  management). 

At the center of Home, I'm Darling is a couple who deeply love each other, but have lost their step, and are fighting their way  back to home. Home, I'm Darling runs October 6–29, 2023. Tickets and more information at synchrotheatre.com 

HOME, I'M DARLING 

By Laura Wade 

Directed by Rachel May 

October 6–29, 2023 

Everything is perfect for Judy and Johnny - the house is tidy, food is on the table, and Judy's dress is perfectly pressed when  she greets Johnny at the door, martini in hand. 

It is the 1950s and life is ordered just right. 

Or is it? Quickly the edges of this perfect life start to unravel, and things are not quite what they seem. Gender roles,  relationships, and more are examined, explored and exploded in this dark comedy about sex, cake and the quest to be the  perfect 1950s couple. 

Wednesday–Saturday 8 p.m. | Sunday 5 p.m. 

Special Performances: 

Preview performance - Thursday 10/5, 8 p.m. 

Pay-what-you-can Wednesdays 

Inside Scoop - Sunday 10/22, following 5 p.m. performance 

General Admission Tickets: $35 for Adults | $30 for Students + Seniors 

Swanky (reserved) Tickets: $45 for Adults | $40 for Students + Seniors 

Synchronicity Theatre produces smart, gutsy, bold theatre that sparks community connections, uplifts the voices of women  and girls, forges long-term and effective community partnerships, and develops new work. Synchronicity reaches nearly  16,000 patrons a year through its season of plays for adults (Bold Voices) and families (Family Series); community outreach;  and educational programming, including Playmaking for Kids (PFK) and the award-winning Playmaking for Girls (PFG).  Synchronicity launched Production Boot Camp, a workforce development program for theatrical technicians in fall 2023. 

An intimate theatre in the heart of midtown at Peachtree Pointe became Synchronicity's home for its main stage production in the summer of 2014. The theatre also serves as a rental venue for independent film, dance, theatre and other projects. In  2019, the company opened the Synchronicity Annex, a new office, class, event and rehearsal space in Piedmont Heights,  Atlanta. 



RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Atlanta This December! Photo
Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Atlanta This December!

BLACK BOYS CRY, the hilarious and compelling work from playwright Harold JAY Trotter will play at the Tre's Place Theatre in Forest Park, GA on December 9. 

2
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Comes to The Springer Opera House Photo
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Comes to The Springer Opera House

The Springer Opera House theatre opens its 2023-24 season on Sep. 22 with 'Elvis: A Musical Revolution' and a series of live events before and after opening weekend shows. Learn more about the upcoming events and how to get tickets here!

3
Review: Learn ENGLISH at The Alliance Photo
Review: Learn ENGLISH at The Alliance

What did our critic think of ENGLISH at The Alliance? Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and praised by New York Theater Guide as 'a lively comedy and a profound exploration of the essence of communication and understanding,' ENGLISH by Sanaz Toossi, kicks off Alliance Theatre's 2023/24 season on the Hertz Stage until September 17th, 2023. A comedy of miscommunication, ENGLISH explores the crossroads of how we use language to communicate belonging and identify.

4
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to Bring A NEW BRAIN To Atlanta This Month Photo
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to Bring A NEW BRAIN To Atlanta This Month

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are returning to live theatre with William Finn's A NEW BRAIN in September. This rarely-produced musical features ten actors and seven musicians. It runs for just two performances, September 16 & 17.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Diary of Anne Frank
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (2/09-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Savannah Sipping Society
The New Depot Players (4/25-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton (Philip Company)
Fox Theatre (1/30-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Woman in Black
Merely Players Presents (10/19-10/29)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Fox Theatre (4/16-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Out Front Theatre Company (10/26-11/11)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Fox Theatre (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Rome Little Theatre (10/06-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Douglas Post's By My Will
The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (9/28-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You