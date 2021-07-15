Stacey Sharer Announced as New Managing Director For Dad's Garage Theatre

Dad's Garage has announced its next Managing Director: Stacey Sharer. After a multi-month, country-wide executive search, Sharer has been selected to lead the theatre in its next chapter.

"We had so many wonderful candidates, and the search committee was really taken with Stacey's operations experience. We've experienced growth and changes over the past few years, and Stacey's expertise will be put to good use," said Cicely Garrett, board member and chair of the search committee.

Stacey is currently serving as Executive Director of Break Away in Atlanta, a national nonprofit that creates alternative breaks to engage college students in civic participation. Stacey holds an MBA in nonprofit management from Boston University; previously, she has worked for an improv theatre in New Orleans as an administrator.

"We're thrilled to have found someone who has led a nonprofit organization and has a true passion for improvisation," said incoming board chair Karl Briem.

Stacey will be starting in the role August 2nd, including an overlap with outgoing Managing Director Lara Smith to ensure a smooth transition and opportunity to introduce Stacey to key stakeholders. Smith, whose final day at Dad's Garage is August 13th, has served as Managing Director since 2012. Most notably in the organization's history, Lara oversaw the fundraising, location search, purchase and renovation of a church in the Old Fourth Ward -- now the "Forever Home" of Dad's Garage -- after the theatre lost its longtime leased location. In her time at Dad's Garage, Lara doubled the budget to nearly $1.9 million annually (pre-pandemic) and worked hard to keep the organization afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. Lara will soon transition into a full time nonprofit and arts consultant with the firm Purpose Possible.

Of her new role, Stacey said: "This is my dream job. I'm so impressed with where the organization is and cannot wait to be part of the team that leads it to even greater heights.