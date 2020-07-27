Springer Shifts To “Plan B” Schedule As COVID-19 Cases Surge

As Coronavirus cases surge in the Chattahoochee Valley, the Springer Opera House has made the decision not to open its season in September, as initially announced. While no shows are canceled, most of the shows in the upcoming season will be presented in 2021. Three smaller productions will take place in late fall in fresh air venues or with generous social distancing.

"For months, the Springer staff has worked hard on mitigation plans and investing in high-tech equipment to keep our audiences and employees safe," said producing artistic director Paul Pierce.

"Our 'Plan A' assumed that infections and hospitalization rates would decline over a continuous six-week period leading to our September opening of Monty Python's Spamalot," Pierce explained.

"Unfortunately, many people are still not taking this pandemic seriously, so COVID-19 transmissions are up in our community and with that, hospitalizations. We do not feel confident that we can keep audiences safe under these conditions.

"The Springer generates most of its revenue through ticket sales, so this decision will have a severe impact on us. But we are dedicated to protecting our patrons and employees so we will have to soldier through. Therefore, 'Plan B' goes into effect now."

The Springer season will open in an outdoor theatre venue on the corner of Tenth Street and Second Avenue next to the historic theatre. That show will be a Halloween event, Evil Dead, The Musical, opening October 15th through 25th. "Beginning with a fresh air theatre experience will be a safe and fun way to kick off our new season," said Pierce.

The Springer's Theatre for the Very Young production of Deep Blue Sea will be performed outdoors in the Courtyard Garden next to the Springer's McClure Theatre November 7th through 15th.

The Springer will move its Studio Series Holiday show, Winter Wonderettes, to the mainstage December 10th through 20th with robust social distancing seating. "Columbus loves its Springer Holiday theatre experiences in Emily Woodruff Hall, so this will be a great way to come back into the building," said Pierce.

All of the remaining shows in the Springer season will be performed January through June, including the entire Mainstage Series.

MAINSTAGE SERIES

Breakfast at Tiffany's - January 21-31, 2021

Monty Python's Spamalot - Feb 12-28, 2021

Singin' in the Rain - March 19-April 2, 2021

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas - April 30-May 9, 2021

The Wizard of Oz - June 11-27, 2021

STUDIO II SERIES

The Winter Wonderettes - Dec 10-20, 2020 (showing on the Springer's main stage)

Evil Dead, the Musical - October 15-25, 2020 (showing in a new outdoor theatre at the Springer)

Cotton Patch Gospel - March 25-April 2, 2021 (showing in McClure Theatre)

Season tickets for the Springer's 2020-21 Season are on sale now. For more information, call 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org. A single ticket sales date will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

