Springer Opera House Theater Continues Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, the play begins with opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor".

Jan. 24, 2023  

Comedy and chaos take center stage as the Springer Opera House Theater continues its 2022 - 2023 season with The Play That Goes Wrong.

The 1920s murder-mystery "play-within-a-play" has everything an actor never wanted in a performance, including an unconscious leading lady, lethal props, and a corpse who won't stay dead, which makes it a hilarious addition to the Springer's Main Stage Series.

where things are quickly going from bad to worse to all-out wrong. Although the courageous yet completely inept cast and crew attempt to control the chaos and make it to the final act, hilarity ensues - much to the delight of the audience.

Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce, who is directing the show, explains why The Play That Goes Wrong is the perfect performance for today's theater audience. "Laughter is good medicine that we could all use right now and this production provides a hefty dose of comedy. We know our audience will truly enjoy the experience," says Pierce. "The cast is incredibly talented and has an unbelievable timing and chemistry that's necessary to carry out so much going so wrong so quickly. As actors, they're doing everything right so that it appears everything is going wrong. That's not an easy feat and I'm proud of the hard work they've put in."

The Play That Goes Wrong was written in 2012 by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company in London, where its very impressive run continues today. In 2017 the production premiered on Broadway, again to glowing reviews and rollicking laughter. Reviews from theater critics include "It's clear from the beginning that wrong will be just right." (Variety), "The Play That Goes Wrong is just right: A ridiculously entertaining disaster," (Entertainment Weekly) and "...so many jabs to the funny bone, that you're in for a sufficient number of laughs." (Broadway World). In addition to the numerous positive reviews, the play has also garnered several awards including Best New Comedy (Olivier Award), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Tony Award) and Best New Play (Broadway World UK Award).

The Springer's production of The Play That Goes Wrong features returning Springer Theater talents Andy Harvey (Trevor), Aleigha Burt (Sandra/Florence Colleymoore), Adam Archer (Robert/Thomas Colleymoore), Topher Payne (Chris/Inspector Carter), Ari McClean (Annie), Tate LeClair (Jonathan/Charles Haversham), Jay Glover (Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur), and Ned Bridges (Dennis/Perkins).

The production begins with a 7:30 PM opening performance on Thursday, January 26, and runs through Feb. 5. Single tickets are on sale now. Visit springeroperahouse.org for tickets and additional details.




