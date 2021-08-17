Springer Opera House Teams Up With Arts And Medical Groups To Host COVID Vaccination Site

On Saturday, August 28, the Springer Opera House will create a pop-up vaccination site in collaboration with ZÖe Pediatrics and IACT Health, which will provide physicians, nurses, and vaccine supplies. The Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance (CCAA) will offer volunteers and help promote the event along with VisitColumbusGA, the city's destination marketing organization that hosts CCAA.

"The Arts have long-lasting relationships in virtually every part of our city," said Paul Pierce, the Springer's producing artistic director. "We want to help our neighbors get vaccinated so that we can all enjoy the benefits of a healthy community - including arts events. The arts are the one place where our community has come together for nearly 200 years, and we want to make an impact in smothering this dreadful virus here."

Muscogee County's daily case rate has skyrocketed in the past six weeks. On July 1, COVID-19 cases were only 1.5 per day per 100,000 population (3 per day.) Currently, daily cases are at 49.5 per 100k population (source: covidactnow.com). The county's vaccination rate has plateaued at 38% as hospitalizations have spiked, making our population critically vulnerable to additional suffering - both physically and economically.

ZÖe Pediatrics is already vaccinating citizens at four different sites and has also hosted pop-up events. IACT Health is a medical research institution that partners with Piedmont Healthcare.

"We are committed to moving the needle significantly on local vaccination rates," Pierce said. "I am confident that we can do that, and I am so grateful to ZÖe Pediatrics and IACT Health for committing their expertise and resources to make this possible."

To register for the vaccination event, citizens should go to the Springer website at springeroperahouse.org. In registering, citizens will be asked to select a time slot between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The registration also includes an information sheet that patients are requested to fill out before they arrive.

Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer has been approved for patients twelve years old and up so parents can have their children (12+) vaccinated on August 28th, as well.

Both vaccines require a two-shot regimen, and patients will return to the Springer for their second injection on Saturday, September 25.