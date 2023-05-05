SheNYC Arts Presents the 2023 SheATL Theater Festival Season Of Three New Shows By Women, Trans, and Non-Binary Artists

The Festival will run from August 15-20, 2023, at Theatrical Outfit's theater, the Balzer Theater at Herren's.

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming gender-marginalized writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2023 SheATL Theater Festival, as well as this year's partnership with Theatrical Outfit.

The Festival will run from August 15-20, 2023, at Theatrical Outfit's theater, the Balzer Theater at Herren's. The festival will include both in-person and select digital performances. The Festival shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process.

The 2023 SheATL Theater Festival will present two new full-length plays: CHICANA LEGEND by Alexis Elisa Macedo and A Shy Redemption by K. Parker. It will also present one musical: Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir by Brianna Kothari Barnes, conceived with Dame Productions.

Tickets to the performances will be on sale on July 1. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines. Learn more about each show at Click Here.

 





