The event will be held October 13 – 15

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training Hosts Weekend Acting Intensive in Atlanta

Designed for both professional actors and theater students, Shakespeare & Company will host a Weekend Intensive at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Ga., Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Weekend Intensive is designed for individuals who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, integrating voice, movement, and monologue work. Participants explore ways to unlock the emotional and intellectual content inherent in Shakespeare's language, yielding a direct relationship between actor and text. Rigorous attention is paid to identifying and offering skills specific to the needs of the participants throughout the course of the weekend.

Sessions include voice, movement, and monologue exercises aimed at furthering the actor's connection with Shakespeare's text through both individual and group work.

This Intensive will be led by the Center for Actor Training's Director Sheila Bandyopadhyay, and Jen Rabbitt Ring, Designated Linklater Voice teacher and acting, presence, and public speaking coach.

Tuition is $385; actors who have completed the Month-long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute), or Conservatory programs are eligible for 15% discounts, and members of acting unions and of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) are eligible for 10% discounts on tuition for Weekend Intensives.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org.



Recommended For You