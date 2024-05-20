Theatrical Outfit Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical Outfit has announced another season in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. 4 thrilling mainstage productions. 2 dynamic partnerships. 1 mold breaking new works festival. Learn more about the lineup here!

"I am so excited by the depth and scope of our season this year, and the brilliant partners that are helping us connect to Atlanta audiences in new ways,” says TO Artistic Director Matt Torney. “A RAISIN IN THE SUN is one of my all-time favorite American plays, and working with the team at Dominion Entertainment is going to ensure a stunning revival with an All-Star Atlanta cast. THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is a dazzling theatrical epic that charts the rise and fall of The American Dream, and we can't wait to work with our good friends at The Breman again to deepen our experience of the story. My dear friend Tom Key returns to TO in a remount of our smash hit holiday show, A CHRISTMAS STORY; and we close the season with a sensational world premiere musical, YOUNG John Lewis. The core of our programming is creating a home for Atlanta artists to make their best work, right in the heart of our city, and this season will be jam packed with amazing Atlanta talent and stories that resonate with our community."

At the heart of the 2024 – 2025 Season are four bold mainstage productions – including the World Premiere of a groundbreaking hip hop musical. Launching the season is a thrilling revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s A RAISIN IN THE SUN (September 11 – 29, 2024) – a co-production with Dominion Entertainment Group. This fresh look at an American classic proves that the stories that made us are just as provocative and powerful today as they were in 1959. The holiday season will see the return of the smash-hit holiday tradition A CHRISTMAS STORY (November 20 – December 24, 2024). Gather the entire family once again as Ralphie and the gang (and, of course, the famous leg lamp) attempt to survive another insane holiday season! Launching the new year is the Atlanta Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY (February 5 – March 2, 2025) – a co-production with The Breman. This multi-award-winning piece is an epic theatrical triumph featuring 3 actors in an extraordinary feat of decade-spanning storytelling. Concluding the season is the highly anticipated World Premiere of the hip hop musical YOUNG John Lewis (June 4 – 29, 2025). Written by hip hop & spoken word playwright Psalmayene 24 with all original music composed by Atlanta composer Eugene H. Russell IV, this new musical based on ten crucial years in the early life of the congressman, and his journey from student activist to major leader in the Civil Rights movement – all by the time he was 28. This new work asks how we grow into the courage of our convictions and offers a fresh perspective on one of the most dynamic periods in American History.

"When Theatrical Outfit reached out to me about a partnership, while we had no Idea what the show would be, it was an instant HUGE YES!” says Robert John Connor – Executive Producer of Dominion Entertainment Group. “I have always had such regard for the work that Theatrical Outfit has produced over the years and am excited about the fusion of audiences, both Dominion and TO. A RAISIN IN THE SUN is an American masterpiece that serves the missions of Dominion – ‘to fill the void by producing theatrical, film and music works that span a diverse spectrum of subject matter, issues and cultures’ – and TO – ‘to produce world-class theatre that sparks conversations.’"

“The Breman is pleased to extend our dynamic partnership with Theatrical Outfit for the upcoming season,” says Leslie Gordon – Executive Director of The Breman. “After the success of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, we know there are many more stories to tell. In our role as Story Keepers serving our community of Story Seekers, The Breman looks forward to being a part of this landmark production.”

In addition to a sizzling Mainstage Season, TO will continue its commitment to new work with MADE IN ATLANTA. In addition to YOUNG John Lewis, new work will take center stage with a brand-new festival that honors the history of TO while looking ahead to the future of the artform – LAUNCHPAD: A “MADE IN ATLANTA” FESTIVAL (March 11 – 23, 2025). In 1977 Theatrical Outfit was founded by nine young Atlanta theatre artists who wanted to shake things up and launch some electric new energy into the theatre scene. This season, “MADE IN ATLANTA” expands with a new festival that perfectly captures the energy of the past while launching a new generation of touring work that can light up stages not just in in Atlanta, but across GA and the entire country. More information on this eclectic new festival will be announced soon.

“In the African diaspora there is a word/symbol, sankofa, that literally means ‘to go back and get’ … philosophically, it communicates the need to reflect on the past in order to build a successful future,” says Addae Moon – TO Associate Artistic Director. “As we reflect on the challenges and opportunities that come with producing live performance in the 21st-century, we began to think about our own unique history as a theatre that began with nine young artists producing shows in an old laundromat on North Highland Ave. In the spirit of ‘reaching back’ to tap into the innovation and excitement at our inception, we’ve created LAUNCHPAD. An offshoot of ‘Made In Atlanta,’ LAUNCHPAD will provide artists with micro-commissions to develop and produce brand-new, fully realized, live performance experiences. These pieces will be developed and workshopped over six months and produced with minimal staging for maximum narrative impact. In a similar way, our first fully commissioned ‘Made In Atlanta’ World Premier hip hop musical, YOUNG John Lewis, pays homage to local civil rights icon while also highlighting the continued importance and relevance of the ideas that he wrestled with in his lifetime. It is our hope that, with this new programming, audiences will understand the importance of ‘looking back’ in order to find the inspiration and fuel to ‘move forward.’”

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) for another dynamic season of telling stories that spart conversation. Packages for the 2024 – 2025 Season are on sale NOW (single tickets will be on sale soon). We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.





Comments