Serenbe Playhouse Has Announced the Cast of SPRING AWAKENING

Serenbe Playhouse continues to explore new and exciting ways of reinventing theatre by setting the angsty, rock musical "Spring Awakening" in the beautiful and eerie woods of Serenbe. Meet the cast and creative team who will perform and build the world of "Spring Awakening" at Serenbe Playhouse.

Serenbe Playhouse's 2020 season kicks off with "Spring Awakening," directed and choreographed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley. They have performed and directed from off-broadway to national tours and all over the globe. When asked about their excitement to join Serenbe Playhouse this season, Nichols says, "We had the pleasure of seeing "Shenandoah" and "Hair" last season. Both shows had our creative minds exploding as we imagined all of the endless possibilities and opportunities with working outside. For some time, "Spring Awakening" has been a dream show for us, and we cannot think of a more perfect theatre to produce this energetic and vital musical."

The cast of "Spring Awakening'' is packed with an array of talented Atlanta locals and Playhouse favorites: Alexandria Joy as Wendla, Leo Thomasian as Melchior, Joseph Pendergrast as Moritz, and Cara Fowler as Ilse. Destiny Freeman as Martha, Erica Peniger as Thea, Farley Norman as Hanschen, Carey Blackburn as Anna, Brandon Smith as Ernst, Grant Lackey as Georg, Jordan Patrick as Otto. Nora Burke and Sean Bryan tackle every adult character from the teachers to the parents in the world of the play. An incredible ensemble of characters storm the show with groundbreaking music and dancing: Micah Patterson, Barry Westmoreland, Zuri Petteway, and Megan Odell.

The creative process of the 2020 Season is led by Associate Artistic Director and Director of Production, Joel Coady. The physical world of "Spring Awakening" is crafted by world-class designers: scenery by Barrett Doyle, costumes by Erik Teague, lighting by Maranda DeBusk, sound by Jason Herbert, and music direction by Ed Thrower.

In addition to the creative minds going into the look of the production, Serenbe Playhouse spends time creating a safe space for the artists to explore sensitive content. Ash Anderson leads the cast and creative team as Intimacy Director. Because "Spring Awakening" approaches topics of morality and sexuality, it is important to establish a safe environment for artists to explore their experiences.

Don't miss out on this contemporary masterpiece in the perfect outdoor setting. "Spring Awakening" is based on the play by Frank Wedekind, with book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik.

Previews for The Seagull begin March 11 ahead of an opening March 19, with performances scheduled through May 30. Tickets are available at www.serenbeplayhouse.com. Contact Serenbe Playhouse at boxoffice@serenbeplayhouse.com or call 770-463-1110. General Admission and VIP Reserved seating is available, as well as senior and student discounts on General Admission prices.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You