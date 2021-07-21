Sebi's Daughters Present THE HONDURAN EXPERIECE An Event To Honor The Legacy of Alfredo Bowman

Sebi's Daughters Present The Honduran Experience on August 7, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. The Honduran Experience is a spiritual healing experience hosted by Sebi's Daughters, as a way of offering a glimpse into the history of world-renowned herbalist and healer Alfredo Bowman aka Dr. Sebi and his family.

This event is designed to not only honor the legacy of Dr. Sebi, but also to give customers the opportunity to step back in time to the bush of Honduras where Dr. Sebi started his journey as a healer.

The hope of this interactive experience is to leave customers with a newfound natural voice, building their understanding of how healthy lifestyle choices stimulate healing. Along with this interactive experience, hosted at the Sebi's Daughters store in Atlanta, Sebi's Daughters will be launching a new line of products including Sebi Sicles, a wellness popsicle, and Candy Butter, a hair and body moisturizer.

The Honduran Experience event will kick off on August 6th with a private event featuring a special performance by 9x Grammy nominated artist TANK, and then will be open to the public starting August 7th from 1-6pm EST. This event will honor the legacy of Dr Sebi's work in the healing world with the support of numerous entertainers and celebrities who've followed his teachings including Michael Jackson, Nipsey Hussle, John Travolta and many more!

Today Dr. Sebi's daughter Kelli Bowman has continued his legacy with her company Sebi's Daughters where she continues to work with people like Multi-Platinum Grammy Award Winning Artist MONICA, who says, "Somethings happen by chance but for me, meeting Kellie Bowman was a blessing! It was predestined by the most high for us to meet and for her to help me learn to live a healthier life! Her ability to speak wellness efficiently is very carefully placed into her products! They've allowed me to maintain my blood pressure and keep my health (as well as my families) during one of the scariest times in our country! She's not just the daughter of a great, she is a great that's passionate about people living long healthy lives and for that we stand with her."

When asked about this upcoming event hosted by Sebi's Daughters, Dr. Sebi's daughter Kelli Bowman said, "This spiritually healing experience is my way of offering a glimpse into our family history, the discovery of where it all began for Alfredo Bowman's legacy, also affectionately known as Dr. Sebi. The goal is to take our customers on a natural journey through the Bush of Honduras to cultivate an experience that will lead them to the most natural voice inside of them, elevating their understanding of how health stimulates the senses for healing."



Sebi's Daughters seeks to educate customers on the importance of whole foods, intracellular cleansing along with learning how to eat and build more nutritious meals. Currently, their product line focuses on a lifestyle of healing, cleansing, and nourishing the body at the cellular level. Sebi's Daughters invite you to join their "eating to live" journey and continue the legacy of their late father. They strive to highlight the celebrities of the garden which provides beneficial foods from around the world. Furthermore, Sebi's Daughter's products provide immediate access to whole foods and a daily allowance of plants and herbs that encompass a balanced nutritional plan for a sustainable yet healthy lifestyle. Stay tuned to Sebi's Daughters socials (below)for more updates on the brand as well details on The Honduran Experience.

