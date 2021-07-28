Savannah VOICE Festival To Present Impressive Final Week Of Productions

The Savannah VOICE Festival is once again partnering with The Charles H. Morris Center during its ninth season to present an impressive week of productions happening Live during the final week of the festival, Aug. 18-20.

At The Morris Center, fans of the vocal arts can enjoy a number of genres of music with the productions of "FEMME," "FLASHBACK," "LIVE," and "ROCK." Each performance will have two showings, the first showing will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and the final showing at 8 p.m. Standard admission to each performance is $27.50 and COVID-19 prevention precautions are in place.

Directed by Festival favorite, Jessica Fishenfeld, FEMME is scheduled to appear at The Morris Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Guests will enjoy familiar opera arias and scenes with a new twist, while discovering music by women composers. Return to the Morris Center on Aug. 18 for FLASHBACK to see live singers join their on-screen colleagues in a multi-media experience that celebrates both the year of streaming and going LIVE.

The penultimate event at the Morris Center will be presented on Thursday, Aug. 19. A year of online streaming burst past the computer screens into the Morris Center as the artists celebrate Savannah VOICE Festival LIVE! With artists you know and love, along with the new faces of Season Nine, don't miss the passion and legacy of great opera, hosted by globally acclaimed baritone Sherill Milnes.

Did you know that Savannah VOICE Festival artists love to rock and roll? Join them as they are accompanied by the Elite Party Band for a night of your favorite radio hits. This event will showcase the SVF artists' versatility with classic rock performances from popular 80s classics and more. ROCK is scheduled at The Morris Center for Friday, Aug. 20.

"Our goal with the festival is always to showcase the depth and breadth of operatic artists as they present a wide range of music from opera, musical theatre, folk songs and good old rock and roll," said SVF Executive Director Maria Zouves. "We are so thankful to Charles H. Morris and the Morris Center for partnering with us as we return live to Savannah for our ninth season."

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, to become a VOICE Member, or to purchase tickets to any of the Morris Center and other events, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.