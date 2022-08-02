Savannah VOICE Festival To Celebrate Human Voice With Concerts Of Many Different Genres

The Savannah VOICE Festival celebrates the beauty of the human voice with concerts featuring many different genres of song during this tenth anniversary season, which runs from August 7-21. Everyone will be able to enjoy their favorite type of music as the selection of concerts celebrate the diversity of voices and origins of the varied repertoires.

"This season is themed 'VOICES From Beyond' and the talent and range of beautiful voices appearing in Savannah this year, allows us to revere and enjoy the significance of song throughout history," explains Artistic Director Jorge Parodi. "We are not only celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Savannah VOICE Festival, but also the community's support as we move beyond the challenges of recent years."

As the Savannah VOICE Festival celebrates the different aspects of song, this nonprofit organization invites the community to enjoy "VOICES in Song," at 5 p.m. August 9, at Christ Church, 28 Bull Street on Johnson Square. This eclectic performance draws from a range of inspirations from around the world, from German Lied to the American Songbook.

Elizabeth Baldwin, the American Traditions Competition's own 2022 Milnes Opera Award Winner, will perform a captivating recital at 6:30 p.m. August 10 at the picturesque Telfair Academy. This recital will showcase her enchanting soprano voice as she is accompanied by Howard Watkins on the piano. A post-concert reception will follow her performance.

The historic Davenport House is also set to host two events, honoring the charm of the museum and the celebratory theme of the festival with the "Coffee Concert Series." Tickets to this performance include beverages and pastries, meaning audience members can enjoy a charming breakfast while the melodious voices of the Savannah VOICE Festival fill the air. These events will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 and 20 at Davenport House which is located at 324 E. State St.

Be My Love - a Mario Lanza Tribute, starring and written by Festival favorite, tenor Peter Lake with Kyaunnee Richardson as lead soprano and Justin Havard as the pianist. Watch Lanza's story unfold as Lake reenacts and regales the audience with the story of the famous tenor's life. This passionate tribute concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. August 16 and 18 at the charming Charles H. Morris Center, located at 10 E. Broad St.

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, to become a VOICE Member, or to purchase tickets for one of these dazzling musical events, please call 855.766.7372 or email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre, and popular song. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Donations are tax-deductible.