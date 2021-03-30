Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Three New Board Members

Savannah VOICE Festival has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors to include three new, distinctly talented members--Michael Ching, Jorge Parodi and Howard Watkins. Michael Ching is the Composer in Residence for the Savannah VOICE Festival.

Howard Watkins and Jorge Parodi are part of the faculty at SVF's sister organization, VOICExperience Foundation, where they offer piano, coaching and conducting. Parodi and Watkins have also been musical contributors to SVF for many years, having worked on productions including Romeo and Juliet, Pagliacci and Traviata with The Savannah Opera Company. Michael Ching and Howard Watkins also serve on the Savannah VOICE Festival Diversity committee.

"It's essential for SVF's Board of Directors to genuinely reflect the marvelous diversity of our Savannah community," said Co-founder and Executive Director Maria Zouves. "We're excited to welcome these three, fantastic artists and educators, whom we have worked with for many years, to help us serve SVF's mission of creating a unique destination for music lovers both locally and globally!"

