Savannah Stage Company To Present ANTIGONE This November

Antigone challenges societal norms and sparks a profound exploration of loyalty, justice, and personal convictions.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Savannah Stage Company proudly unveils its upcoming production of Antigone. This enduring Greek masterpiece, originally scripted by Sophocles and reimagined by SSC's beloved Catherine Bush, Playwright in Residence at Barter Theatre, guarantees an unforgettable and riveting theatrical odyssey that will captivate audiences.

Antigone unfurls the narrative of the audacious and rebellious Antigone, who defies her uncle, King Creon, in a bold act of defiance. Antigone's steadfast dedication and her readiness to challenge the might of the state itself lays the foundation for a profound exploration of themes like loyalty, justice, and the enduring struggle between personal convictions and the authority of the state.

Savannah Stage Company invites you to take center stage at the Tybee Post Theater for this compelling and immersive production, which delves deep into the human experience, prompting us to question the balance between obeying divine decrees and the dictates of the state.

Featuring Savannah Arts Academy student Jada Bank in the titular role of Antigone, she is joined by fellow SAA students and teen company members Liv Dugas, Josiah Williams, and Evie Bartlett. Leading the cast are adult company members, Brandon Adams as King Creon, last seen in 2022's production of The Full Monty, and Spring Awakening's Gabriella Haddock, both can be found every weekend in The Drunken Bachelorette on SSC's Murder Mystery Party Bike. Ashley Frazell Cook is putting her years of experience and action driven storytelling to work in her SSC directorial debut. Ashley was voted Best Local Actress 2017 and 2018 by the readers of Connect Savannah. Alongside her is Lexi Balaoing Ambrose as Choreographer and Jane Marie Price as Music Director.

Running  November 17th - November 19th at Tybee Post Theater

Photo Credit: Angelica Sorauf




