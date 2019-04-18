Savannah Rep Presents Season Finale THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE

Savannah Repertory Theatre, Savannah's first Equity professional theatre is proud to continue the second season in its home, the Savannah Rep PLAYShop with one of the HOTTEST regional theatre comedies, written by one of the freshest, most exciting voices around, Matthew Lopez', The Legend of Georgia McBride.

Now in it's third season, Savannah Rep has become the 10th Equity Theatre Company in Georgia, operating under a Small Professional Theatre contract. The company also regularly employs the talents of Stage Directors and Choreographers (SDC) Directors.

The company will announce it's 2019-2020 season on opening night of The Legend of Georgia McBride, April 25

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself.

The production is directed by SAVRep Artistic Director Ken Neil Hailey (Lombardi, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and The Lieutenant of Inishmore), set and technical design by Erik Bishop (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), costumes by Tanya Bishop (Little Women and The Importance of Being Earnest) hair and makeup by Jennifer Bishop (Pump Boys & Dinettes), lighting by Nikolas Carin (Lombardi).

The Legend of Georgia McBride is billed as such: "A heartwarming, music-filled comedy about Casey, an Elvis impersonator who just learned his dive bar act is being replaced with a drag show. With the bills stacking up and a kid on the way, Casey's going to have to adapt to a whole new show business like none he's ever known in this risqué romp."

CAST

(* denotes a member of Actors Equity Association, the union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.)

* Michael Jennings Mahoney as Casey

is thrilled to be appearing for the first time with Savannah Repertory Theatre! Broadway: Camelot (concert) Oliver! (concert) Brigadoon (concert) Something Wonderful (concert) Off-Broadway/NYC Theatre: College: The Musical! (Chernuchin Theatre) The Secret Garden (APAC) Pericles (Anti-matter Collective) Hamlet, Joan of Arc (Gorilla Rep) Irene, Earnest in Love, Naughty Marietta, Roberta, Half a Sixpence (Musicals Tonight!). Regional: The Guthrie Theater (MN) Trinity Repertory Company (RI) Hudson Stage Company (NY) Martha's Vineyard Playhouse (MA) Greater Boston Stage Company (MA) Ocean State Theatre Company (RI) White Heron Theatre Company(MA) Kentucky Repertory Theatre (KY) Tennessee Williams Festival (MA) The Here And Now (VT) Media Theatre (PA) BFA: Musical Theatre, University of Michigan MFA: Acting, Brown University/Trinity Rep. (Stephen Sondheim Fellow) Special Thanks and Love to Mom, Dad, Grandma, and Chris.

* Izzy Foreal as Miss Tracy Mills

Izzy has been in show business since he was 12 years of age when he was asked to model as the 'kid' in a scarecrow family for a local farmer's market fall brochure. Over the years, Mr. Foreal's bookings have improved steadily. He has appeared in more than 30 productions at various theatres in the U.S including the Woolly Mammoth and Source Theatres in Washington, D.C.; the Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk, Virginia; and small Off-Broadway houses New York City. He appeared as Prior Walter in Angels in America at Actors Theatre of Louisville under the direction of Jon JoryHis TV appearances include guest spots on Oz and Law and Order. He played Prior Walter in The Actors Theatre of Louisville production of Angels in America (directed by John Jory). He is works again with Ken Neil Hailey after a long-run production of Vampire Lesbians of Sodom in Provincetown, MA 25 short years ago. As a writer, Izzy has penned 2 one act and 2 full-length plays, all of which have had professional NYC productions. In his spare time, Izzy enjoys cooking, welding, and soap making. He is represented by Klein and Katz, LLC, of NYC.

Kelsey Alexandria as Jo

is a director, choreographer, actor, cat mom, and artistic director of The BlackOUT Company hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Georgia Southern University for Multimedia Film Production and Theatrical Directing. She has been nationally awarded at the Kennedy Center for her productions of An Octoroon, She Kills Monsters, and Hir. Some of her favorite acting highlights include Roxie Hart (Chicago), Sylvia (Game of Love and Chance), and Prudie Cupp (Pumpboys & Dinettes). You can see Kelsey again as Pilar in Legally Blonde the Musical at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. (instagram: @kelseyalexandy)

Marques Wilson as Rexy and Jason

is back with his second performance with the Savannah Rep family. Marquies, or MDW, is here to move audiences with the portrayal of Jason/ Rexy in The Legend of Georgia McBride. A Miami, Fl native, currently in his senior year of school for the performing arts. He has graced many stages, film sets and even a few commercials in the early stages of his acting career. Ballers (TV-HBO), Mountaintop (Theater) and Victims (Film) just to name a few of his past work. Ever since he was bitten by the acting bug at the age of nine he has enjoyed the rollercoaster ride of acting, singing and dancing at every chance he gets. We do not see it slowing down anytime soon because his work ethic and Will Power to succeed is too strong!

And Chris Soucy

has been a theater professional in the region for over 25 years. He has worked in every position imaginable onstage and behind the scenes. He is a professional writer, puppeteer, and an occasional filmmaker. He is co-founder of Savannah Shakes and Odd Lot Improv. Most recently seen onstage in Savannah Shakes production of King Lear as the Fool.

* denotes member of Actors Equity Association





