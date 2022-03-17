Savannah Rep Adds ON BECKETT Starring Bill Irwin To 2022 Season

Savannah Rep announced today that it will present On Beckett, conceived and performed by Bill Irwin (Fool Moon, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 2005 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play), as its 2022 Season opener. The universally praised production, which explores the works of legendary Irish writer Samuel Beckett, will play four performances only from May 12 - 15 at the Ben Tucker Theater in Savannah's Cultural Arts Center. Single tickets go on sale April 14 and will be available at www.savannahrep.org. This will be the tour's first multi-night stop after its premiere this week at the McCarter Theatre Center.

Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. He has spent a lifetime captivated by the Irish writer's language. In this intimate 90-minute evening, Irwin will explore a performer's relationship to Beckett, mining the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more - will allow audiences to experience the language in compelling new ways.

"Seeing this production in person shortly before the pandemic and then watching Bill re-invent it for a digital audience in 2020 was inspiring beyond belief", said Rep's Executive Director Ryan McCurdy, "and we knew instantly we wanted to share this stunning work with Savannah as soon as the world re-opened."

The creative team for On Beckett includes set design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Martha Hally, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab, stage management by Lisa McGinn, and is produced by Octopus Theatricals.

On Beckett was originally developed at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. The production premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 at Irish Repertory Theatre and received a special Lortel Award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience. In addition, Bill Irwin received a 2018-2019 Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Play.

Savannah Rep is South Georgia's flagship professional theatre and a 501(c)(3) non-profit company. Their annual "Trailblazer" award, given this year to Michael Cerveris, is named for Mr. Irwin.