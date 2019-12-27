Savannah Philharmonic Announces Upcoming Concert Schedule

Savannah Philharmonic has released its upcoming concert schedule.

Germanic Passion



Savannah Philharmonic's concert Germanic Passion is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St. Music reached its pinnacle as an expressive, evocative medium with the German romantic composers, and this program features some of their best works. Beethoven and Mahler's works capture passions at their most dramatic and most refined. In contrast, in Schubert's "Great C-Major" you can almost hear his pen flying across paper, trying to keep up with his effortless inspiration. Featuring guest conductor Vlad Vizireanu and Baritone Ryne Cherry.

Tickets start at $25, with VIP tickets available for $80. To purchase tickets, please visit To purchase tickets, please visit www.savannahphilharmonic.org.

Modern to Majestic

Savannah Philharmonic announces the classical concert, Modern to Majestic, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. This program pushes the boundaries of what we consider "classical" music. Márquez' Danzón No. 2 will have you dancing in the aisles, and Gilliland's Dreaming of the Masters III sounds like it's straight out of a jazz club. Then for his Fourth Symphony, Tchaikovsky threw out the rules of how a symphony was "supposed" to be written, gifting us with one of his greatest masterpieces. Modern to Majestic will be conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez with Thomas Gansch on the trumpet.

Tickets start at $25, with VIP tickets available for $80. To purchase tickets, please visit www.savannahphilharmonic.org.



Mozart's Requiem

The grand finale of Savannah Philharmonic's season is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 2 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. Missy Mazzoli's opening work contemplates the profound beauty that can be found all around us, while the unexpected twists and turns of Grieg's Four Norwegian Dances and Mozart's Requiem, at times brooding and at others triumphant, guide the way into the Savannah Philharmonic's second decade. Enjoy the artistry of four esteemed soloists and your Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus.

Tickets start at $25 with VIP tickets for $80. To purchase tickets, please visit www.savannahphilharmonic.org.



Saturday Night's Fever

Join the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus and Friends as they present an uplifting journey of memorable music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St. This energy packed concert, Saturday Night's Fever, will feature songs of the decades, from 1920's Gershwin to 2000's Coldplay. Performance highlights include: I Got Rhythm, Blue Moon, Route 66, How Deep is Your Love and many other timeless favorites. The performance will leave you tapping your toes and dancing in the aisles!

Tickets are $35. To purchase tickets, please visit www.savannahphilharmonic.org.







