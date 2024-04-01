SIX to Launch Lottery for Fox Theatre Engagement This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SIX will offer an exclusive lottery for its sold-out Atlanta engagement when it plays at the Fox Theatre from April 16 - 21.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Starting Friday, April 5, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $36 tickets for the Atlanta SIX engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and Will Close on Friday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on April 12 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

SIX will play at Atlanta's Fox Theatre for one week only April 16 - 21. The performance schedule is as follows:

​Tuesday - Thursday ​ 7:30 p.m.

​Friday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 8 p.m.

​Saturday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

​Sunday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

For more information about SIX at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/six.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!

"The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT" Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

Information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.