SENSE AND SENSIBILITY to Play The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Next Month

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company and Belle Esprit will present Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, adapted and directed by Claire F. Martin, from Thursday, April 4th through Sunday, April 28th, with an opening night of Saturday, April 6th.

When the wealthy Mr. Dashwood dies, his introverted daughter Elinor finds herself alone at the helm of a dysfunctional family. To make matters worse, Elinor seems to be falling in love with the only man she can't have...while her headstrong sister Marianne succumbs to the charms of a local scoundrel. As the Dashwood sisters navigate romance, heartbreak, and loss, they find an unlikely ally in their fearless tween sister Margot.

Written and directed by Claire F. Martin (Troilus and Cressida), this vibrant new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility illuminates Austen's Regency world and the enduring bond of sisterhood. Belle Esprit is thrilled to bring this immersively-staged world premiere to Atlanta and the ASC.

There will be a post show Q&A on Sunday April 14, 2024.

The cast includes Cameryn Richardson as Elinor; Tyra Watkins as Marianne; Shakoria Davis as Margot; Kenneth Wigley as Edward, Lady Middleton, Mrs. Palmer; Kevin Roost as Robert, Sir John, Willoughby; Marlon Burnley as Johnny, Brandon, Messenger; Amanda Lindsey McDonald as Fanny, Mrs. Jennings, Lucy; and Sheri Glibert-Wilson as Mrs. Dashwood, Miss Gray, Anne, Palmer.

Performance days & times:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Ticket Prices:

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$48 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.

Discount Ticket Options:

$20 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$24 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $20 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company (ASC) at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is supported in part by the Fulton County Commission under the guidance of the Fulton County Arts Council. Major support also is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs and the Georgia Council for the Arts. But, PRIMARILY, ASC is funded through the generous support provided by people just like you through the Shakespeare Club, the Royals and the Exceptions.

Photo credit: Daniel Parvis