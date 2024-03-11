Rome High Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rome High Theatre Department promises magic and mischief in its season closer, Matilda The Musical, the Tony Award-winning musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin. The production runs March 22-24 in the Rome High Performing Arts Center.

Based on the children's novel by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of Matilda, a remarkable girl with astonishing wit and an irrepressible spirit who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Matilda is a joyous girl-power romp full of energetic musical and dance numbers. Children and adults will be delighted by this story of a special girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Matilda marks Rome High's first district-wide production and features a cast of 29 students in grades 5-12. Sharing the titular role are Zoey Goss (Friday and Sunday) and Paisley Peck (Saturday). Also sharing a role are Annabelle Turner (Friday and Sunday) and Liz Suffill (Saturday) as Miss Honey, Matilda's kind teacher. Noah Beard and Chris Tomlin appear as Matilda's cruel parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. Tess Davidson is the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. The show is directed by Rome High Theatre teacher Alexis Tyson, with music direction by Dr. Cody Goss and choreography by Hannah Camacho.

Tickets

Public performances of Matilda The Musical will be March 22-24, 2024, in the Rome High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway in Rome, GA. Show times are Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 3 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. Tickets are available in advance online at romehightheatre.com and at the door 30 minutes before the performance. Prices are $5 for students and staff and $10 for all others. All ticket sales support the productions and programming of the RHS Theatre Department.