Rialto Center For The Arts To Ring In 2024 With Eight Performances

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University is ringing in 2024 with back-to-back blockbuster performances by legendary icons of music and dance.

The Click Here, a curated journey through the arts that builds upon the themes of the 2021-2022 Season of Mastery and the 2022-23 Season of Power + Spirit, continues into the new year with performances including:

History's most awarded acapella group Take 6 featuring a sextet of virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony supported by syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements and funky grooves of gospel, jazz, pop and R&B on Jan. 27.

Two-time Oscar and Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson, who created and performed timeless classics including "Beaty and the Beast" with Celine Dion, "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle and "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack, on Feb. 10.

The King's Singers, who set the gold standard in acapella singing for over 50 years, at Rialto Feb. 25. Formed in 1968 by six recent graduates of King's College, Cambridge, their extensive discography earned a Grammy, an Emmy and a place in Gramophone magazine's inaugural Hall of Fame.

Internationally renowned Parsons Dance showcasing bold movements that solidified their place among the world's leading dance companies, at the Rialto on March 10.

Wynton Marsalis protégé Jumaane Smith, an acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist and composer celebrating the origins of jump blues and jazz in "Louis! Louis! Louis!" featuring original works and timeless classics from Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and Louis Jordan at Rialto March 23.

An April 6 double-header of Afro-Cuban music superstars, with Act One featuring pianist Harold López-Nussa's distinctive combination of classical, folkloric and popular elements while also embracing jazz improvisation of ritmo, and Act Two featuring Grammy-nominated percussionist master Pedrito Martinez, who has recorded or performed with legends including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Sting, and contributed to over 100 albums and performed music for films.

Georges Bizet's beloved opera "Carmen"-a captivating tale of love, jealousy, fate and revenge- presented by Georgia State Opera Theater on April 13-14.

Legendary trombonist Marshall Gilkes joining the Georgia State Jazz Band for an evening of exhilarating jazz rhythms, soulful melodies and electrifying improvisation including works from his 2022 album "Cyclic Journey" played on his signature model trombone on April 19.

In addition to the Holding the Light Season, the Rialto continues its popular, free lunch-and-learn performing arts series, Feed Your Senses on each month's third Wednesday at noon. Programming features a local artist or speaker, providing a casual and fun insider's look at their craft.

The winter-spring season events include:

TAKE 6 on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. (Tickets: $59, $69, $89, $120)

Known as the most awarded acapella group in history, this sextet features the virtuosic voices of Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley united in crystal clear harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements and funky grooves forming an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B and pop. Discover how they not surprisingly earned eight Grammy Awards from 19 nominations, as well as 10 Dove Awards, two NAACP Image Awards and a Soul Train Award.

Peabo Bryson on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. (Tickets: $59, $69, $89, $120)

Just in time for Valentine's Day, enjoy an enchanting evening of love songs by one of the top male vocalists of the last 40 years. Possessing a beautifully rich voice, this two-time Oscar and Grammy Award winner created and performed timeless classics including "Beaty and the Beast" with Celine Dion, "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle and "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack.

THE KING'S SINGERS on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. (Tickets: $34, $44, $54, $68)

Presenting the gold standard in acapella singing for over 50 years, this group formed in 1968 by six recent graduates of King's College, Cambridge, is world-renowned for their consummate musicianship, drawing on both the group's rich heritage and pioneering spirit to create an extraordinary wealth of original works and unique collaborations. Their extensive discography has led to numerous awards including a Grammy, an Emmy and a place in Gramophone magazine's inaugural Hall of Fame. Georgia State University Singers under the direction of Dr. Deanna Joseph will join The King's Singers for a memorable afternoon of rich music.

PARSONS DANCE on March 10 at 3 p.m. (Tickets: $46, $56, $66, $81)

Known for an energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American works. Their bold movement solidified their place among the world's leading dance companies. Works, like the iconic Caught exemplify innovation and huge audience appeal.

JUMAANE SMITH on March 23 at 8 p.m. (Tickets: $34, $44, $54, $68)

Experience the excitement of acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist and composer Jumaane Smith celebrating the origins of jump blues and jazz in "Louis! Louis! Louis!" featuring original works and timeless classics from Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and Louis Jordan. A protégé of Wynton Marsalis, Smith has performed on five GRAMMY Award-winning records, two Emmy-nominated TV performances, and recently in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." Smith also toured and recorded with Michael Bublé as lead trumpet and vocalist.

HAROLD LÓPEZ-NUSSA AND PEDRITO MARTINEZ on April 6 at 8 p.m. (Tickets: $46, $56, $66, $81)

Raise the Roof with the double-header of Afro-Cuban music superstars! Act One features pianist Harold López-Nussa's distinctive combination of classical, folkloric and popular elements while also embracing jazz improvisation of ritmo. Act Two features Grammy-nominated percussionist master Pedrito Martinez, who has recorded or performed with legends including Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Palmieri, Dave Matthews, Elton John, James Taylor and Sting. Martinez also contributed to over 100 albums and performed music for films including "Chico and Rita" and "Calle 54."

"CARMEN" BY Georges Bizet PRESENTED BY THE GEORGIA STATE OPERA THEATER

on April 13 at 7 p.m. and April 14 at 3 p.m. (Tickets: $17, $24, $36)

Experience the timeless allure of Georges Bizet's beloved opera "Carmen," a captivating tale of love jealousy, fate and revenge in a world where passion ignites and destinies collide.

MARSHALL GILKES WITH THE GSU JAZZ BAND on April 19 at 8 p.m. (Tickets: $17, $24, $36)

Legendary trombonist Marshall Gilkes joins the Georgia State Jazz Band for an evening of exhilarating jazz rhythms, soulful melodies and electrifying improvisation. With works from his 2022 album "Cyclic Journey" as part of the set, Gilkes will perform on his signature model trombone, an instrument as versatile as its inspiration.