Puppet Palooza Saturdays At Stage Door Theatre Presents BUTTERFLY BALLAD

Stage Door Theatre presents the latest installment of "Puppet Palooza Saturdays," a delightful puppetry series designed for children ages 3-8. In its 50th season, Stage Door Theatre is collaborating with Piccadilly Puppets, bringing five distinct puppet shows to enchant young audiences.

About the Series: This season's "Puppet Palooza Saturdays" promises to captivate, engage, and entertain children and their families. The series showcases a collection of puppetry masterpieces, each lasting between 30-45 minutes, catering to the curious minds and imaginations of children aged 3 to 8. We're committed to creating a magical and educational experience for our young audiences.

Show Lineup:

September 9: Imagination Station

November 4: Butterfly Ballad

January 6: Wish Tales

May 4: Cat and Mouse Tales

July 6: A Shore Thing

About "Butterfly Ballad": Join us on November 4th for a whimsical journey as Piccadilly Puppets presents "Butterfly Ballad." This enchanting show follows Katy and Kevin Caterpillar through the stages of their lives - from egg, to caterpillar, to chrysalis, to butterfly - and their fascinating migration to Mexico. Narrated by Mother Nature, the performance is designed to engage, educate, and inspire the minds of our little ones, sparking their love for the arts and creativity.

Puppet Making Workshop: After the show, children and their families are invited to participate in an exciting puppet making workshop, where kids get to be hands-on and create a puppet of their own. This unique opportunity allows them to explore their own creativity and imagination, further enhancing their connection to the world of puppetry.

Tickets for "Puppet Palooza Saturdays: Butterfly Ballad featuring Piccadilly Puppets" can be purchased through our website Click Here or at the door on the day of the event. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to introduce your child to the enchanting world of puppetry.

Stage Door Theatre has been a cornerstone of entertainment and artistic expression for Dunwoody for over 50 years. Our mission is to foster creativity, inspire young minds, and create memorable experiences for all ages.

For more information, please visit our website at Click Here or contact us at contactus@stagedoortheatrega.org for press inquiries or additional details.

Join us on November 4th for "Butterfly Ballad," where the magic of puppetry comes to life in the heart of Dunwoody. We look forward to welcoming you and your young ones to this enchanting experience!

Stage Door Theatre is a Dunwoody-based theater company dedicated to nurturing the arts and imagination of children. In its 50th season, Stage Door Theatre continues to be a pillar of artistic expression and a source of cherished memories for families in our community.