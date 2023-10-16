Puppet Palooza Saturdays At Stage Door Theatre Presents BUTTERFLY BALLAD

Stage Door Theatre is collaborating with Piccadilly Puppets, bringing five distinct puppet shows to enchant young audiences.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: It's a Match with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at City Springs Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: It's a Match with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at City Springs Theatre Company
Review: PASSING STRANGE at Theatrical Outfit Photo 4 Review: PASSING STRANGE at Theatrical Outfit

Puppet Palooza Saturdays At Stage Door Theatre Presents BUTTERFLY BALLAD

Puppet Palooza Saturdays At Stage Door Theatre Presents BUTTERFLY BALLAD

Stage Door Theatre presents the latest installment of "Puppet Palooza Saturdays," a delightful puppetry series designed for children ages 3-8. In its 50th season, Stage Door Theatre is collaborating with Piccadilly Puppets, bringing five distinct puppet shows to enchant young audiences.

About the Series: This season's "Puppet Palooza Saturdays" promises to captivate, engage, and entertain children and their families. The series showcases a collection of puppetry masterpieces, each lasting between 30-45 minutes, catering to the curious minds and imaginations of children aged 3 to 8. We're committed to creating a magical and educational experience for our young audiences.

Show Lineup:

  • September 9: Imagination Station
  • November 4: Butterfly Ballad
  • January 6: Wish Tales
  • May 4: Cat and Mouse Tales
  • July 6: A Shore Thing

About "Butterfly Ballad": Join us on November 4th for a whimsical journey as Piccadilly Puppets presents "Butterfly Ballad." This enchanting show follows Katy and Kevin Caterpillar through the stages of their lives - from egg, to caterpillar, to chrysalis, to butterfly - and their fascinating migration to Mexico. Narrated by Mother Nature, the performance is designed to engage, educate, and inspire the minds of our little ones, sparking their love for the arts and creativity.

Puppet Making Workshop: After the show, children and their families are invited to participate in an exciting puppet making workshop, where kids get to be hands-on and create a puppet of their own. This unique opportunity allows them to explore their own creativity and imagination, further enhancing their connection to the world of puppetry.

Tickets for "Puppet Palooza Saturdays: Butterfly Ballad featuring Piccadilly Puppets" can be purchased through our website Click Here or at the door on the day of the event. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to introduce your child to the enchanting world of puppetry.

Stage Door Theatre has been a cornerstone of entertainment and artistic expression for Dunwoody for over 50 years. Our mission is to foster creativity, inspire young minds, and create memorable experiences for all ages.

For more information, please visit our website at Click Here or contact us at contactus@stagedoortheatrega.org for press inquiries or additional details.

Join us on November 4th for "Butterfly Ballad," where the magic of puppetry comes to life in the heart of Dunwoody. We look forward to welcoming you and your young ones to this enchanting experience!

Stage Door Theatre is a Dunwoody-based theater company dedicated to nurturing the arts and imagination of children. In its 50th season, Stage Door Theatre continues to be a pillar of artistic expression and a source of cherished memories for families in our community.




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Rome High Theatre Presents THE WHITE ROSE Photo
Rome High Theatre Presents THE WHITE ROSE

The Rome High Theatre Department presents 'The White Rose' by James DeVita on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM in the Rome High Performing Arts Center.

2
Rome High Theatre to Present THE WHITE ROSE This Week Photo
Rome High Theatre to Present THE WHITE ROSE This Week

The Rome High Theatre Department will present 'The White Rose' by James DeVita, a play based on the true story of Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans, who led an anti-Nazi resistance group.

3
THE 1940S RADIO HOUR to be Presented at The Strand Theatre Photo
THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR to be Presented at The Strand Theatre

Step back in time to the 1940s with 'The 1940's Radio Hour' at The Strand Theatre. Experience the nostalgia of a radio station in this captivating musical journey filled with big band music and heartwarming moments. Get your tickets now!

4
HUNXHO Releases New Project FOR HER Out Now Photo
HUNXHO Releases New Project 'FOR HER' Out Now

HUNXHO has released a new project titled 'FOR HER' - check out the latest music video for 'Your Friends' now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
Christmas Belles in Atlanta Christmas Belles
Onstage Atlanta (11/24-12/17)
MJ in Atlanta MJ
Fox Theatre (10/24-10/29)
The Piano Lesson in Atlanta The Piano Lesson
Onstage Atlanta (2/02-2/25)
Puppet Palooza Saturday: Butterfly Ballad in Atlanta Puppet Palooza Saturday: Butterfly Ballad
Stage Door Theatre (11/04-11/04)
Feed Your Senses LIVE featuring the Javelinas in Atlanta Feed Your Senses LIVE featuring the Javelinas
Rialto Center for the Arts (10/18-10/18)
Les Miserables in Atlanta Les Miserables
Fox Theatre (6/04-6/09)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Atlanta The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Marietta Theatre Company (10/27-11/11)
Miracle on 34th Street in Atlanta Miracle on 34th Street
Newnan Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
Dracula in Atlanta Dracula
Pumphouse Players (10/13-10/22)PHOTOS CAST
The Last Night of Ballyhoo in Atlanta The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You