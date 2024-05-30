Video: First Look At SISTER ACT at Aurora Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Paramount Theatre's production of Sister Act in this all-new video!

Sister Act, the jubilant musical based on the hit film, blends humor, gospel music, and a whole lot of glitter. Deloris Van Cartier, a sassy nightclub singer, witnesses her gangster boyfriend commit a murder. Sent into hiding by the police, Deloris finds herself undercover in the unlikeliest of places – a quiet convent.

What follows is a hilarious clash of cultures. Deloris, used to the fast life, struggles to adapt to the nuns' strict routines and traditional ways. However, she soon discovers a hidden talent – the nuns have a terrible choir! Deloris uses her musical expertise to whip them into shape, transforming them from a group of tone-deaf sisters into a soulful gospel sensation.

As the choir gains popularity, Deloris's secret is threatened to be exposed. Sister Act is a crowd-pleaser, filled with catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and a heartwarming message about friendship, second chances, and the power of music to bring people together. Whether you're a fan of the movie or simply looking for a fun and uplifting experience, Sister Act will have you tapping your toes and leaving the theater with a smile.

Comments