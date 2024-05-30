Video: First Look At SISTER ACT at Aurora Theatre

Now on stage through June 16th, 2024.

By: May. 30, 2024
Get a first look at Paramount Theatre's production of Sister Act in this all-new video!

Sister Act, the jubilant musical based on the hit film, blends humor, gospel music, and a whole lot of glitter. Deloris Van Cartier, a sassy nightclub singer, witnesses her gangster boyfriend commit a murder. Sent into hiding by the police, Deloris finds herself undercover in the unlikeliest of places – a quiet convent.

What follows is a hilarious clash of cultures. Deloris, used to the fast life, struggles to adapt to the nuns' strict routines and traditional ways. However, she soon discovers a hidden talent – the nuns have a terrible choir! Deloris uses her musical expertise to whip them into shape, transforming them from a group of tone-deaf sisters into a soulful gospel sensation.

As the choir gains popularity, Deloris's secret is threatened to be exposed. Sister Act is a crowd-pleaser, filled with catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and a heartwarming message about friendship, second chances, and the power of music to bring people together. Whether you're a fan of the movie or simply looking for a fun and uplifting experience, Sister Act will have you tapping your toes and leaving the theater with a smile.




