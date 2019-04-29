Pinch 'N' Ouch To Present Atlanta Premiere Of THE ANTIPODES
Pinch 'N' Ouch to present Atlanta premiere of THE ANTIPODES by Pulitzer Prize Winner Annie Baker.
Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker, who The New York Times has called one of the freshest and most talented dramatists to emerge Off Broadway in the past decade, returns for her third production at Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre. In her latest play, The Antipodes, a group of people sit around a table telling, cataloging, and theorizing stories. Their purpose is never clear: are they brainstorming ideas for a TV show? A film? A mythology? This is a world where ghostly fables co-exist with mundane discussions of snacks and sexual exploits, where the vague instruction to tell stories about "something monstrous" though "it might not be a literal monster" becomes maddeningly impossible. Part satire, part sacred rite, The Antipodes asks what value stories have for a world in crisis.
Producing Artistic Director Grant McGowen is set to direct The Antipodes. This season, McGowen directed the Tony Award winning rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre. The cast includes Alex Van, who will make his fifth appearance at PNO. Van most recently performed in Fool For Love by Sam Shepard last season. Jeff Morgan and Britt Douyon return to PNO, following up last season's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee. Thien Vuong will also return to PNO after making his theatre debut in This Is Our Youth last season. The Antipodes will also feature some fresh faces including Holly Johnson, Michael Weldon, James Cogswell, Keith Douglas, Matthew Grindstaff, and Katarina Fuller.
Annie Baker's other plays include John (Signature Theatre, Obie Award for Collaboration, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations for Best Play), The Flick (Playwrights Horizons/Barrow Street Theatre/National Theatre, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Hull-Warriner Award, Susan Smith Blackburn Award, Obie Award for Playwriting, UK Critics Circle Award for Best New Play), Circle Mirror Transformation (Playwrights Horizons, Obie Award for Best New American Play, Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), The Aliens (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Obie Award for Best New American Play), Body Awareness (Atlantic Theater Company, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play/Emerging Playwright), and an adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya (Soho Rep, Drama Desk nomination for Best Revival), for which she also designed the costumes. Her plays have been produced at over 200 theaters throughout the U.S. and in over a dozen countries. Other honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, Steinberg Playwriting Award, American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, and the Cullman Fellowship at the New York Public Library. She teaches with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Brighde Mullins in the Playwriting MFA Program at Hunter College.
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre is A Contemporary Theatre & Film production company dedicated to bringing exciting new works to Atlanta. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in realistic performances. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO also offers a variety of acting classes, and is involved in the development of new plays and writers.
For tickets and info: www.pnotheatre.org.