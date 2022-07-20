Photos: First Look at THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY at Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre is now presenting the world-premiere musical production, THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY. Based on the witty and charming children's book by Oliver Jeffers, THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY celebrates the joy of reading and the insatiable appetite for knowledge in a hilarious family production. The musical adaptation comes to life on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre through August 14, 2022.

In the Alliance's world premiere telling of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY, lead character Henry loves books. But he hates reading them. Because books are so full of... words! Annoying, complicated, indecipherable words! Then one day he discovers the most amazing alternative to reading - eating the books whole. By chowing down, chomping, and literally digesting the contents of whole libraries, Henry gets smarter, and smarter, and smarter... until his tummy doesn't feel so good. A story about literally biting off more than you can chew, this delightful musical is great fun for the whole family.

The cast for THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY features Alexander Chen as Henry, Rhyn McLemore as Ms. Penn/Mom, Brad Raymond as Dad/Doctor/Game Show Host, India Tyree as Olivia/Reporter/Student/Artist, and Juan Carlos Unzueta as Rover/Jeff/Reporter/Student. Jontavious Johnson and Kyra Peirce serve as understudies.

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY is directed by the Artistic Director of Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, Jamil Jude, and marks the fourth production at the Alliance by playwright Madhuri Shekar, a former winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition.

The creative team includes Choreographer Danielle Swatzie, Lyricist Christian Albright, Composer Christian Magby, Set Designer Kat Conley, Costume Designer An-lin Dauber, Sound Designer Jeremiah Davison, Lighting Designer Ben Rawson, and Music Director Chris Brent Davis. Additional production support is provided by Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Line Producer Christopher Moses, COVID Coordinator Haylee Scott, and Young Performer Supervisor Kate Walsh.