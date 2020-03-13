Photo Flash: THE BROTHERS SIZE at Actor's Express

Actor's Express continues its 32nd season with The Brothers Size, the powerful play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight. McCraney is best known for his acclaimed trilogy The Brother/Sister Plays, which includes The Brothers Size, In The Red and Brown Water and Marcus; or The Secret of Sweet, produced by Actor's Express in 2015 to great critical and box office success.

The story follows brothers Oshoosi and Ogun Size, weaving together poetry, music and West African mythology to magnify the struggle for freedom and the need to belong somewhere. "Atlanta has fallen in love with the work of Tarell Alvin McCraney in a beautiful way. Beginning with the World Premiere of In the Red and Brown Water at the Alliance Theatre," says Artistic Director Freddie Ashley. "We are proud to complete the Brother/Sister Plays trilogy in Atlanta with this production of The Brothers Size."

The cast includes Atlanta actors Aaron Goodson, Terrance White and Ibraheem Farmer, all making their Actor's Express debut.

Performances of The Brothers Size are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.





