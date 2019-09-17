Photo Flash: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN'S FUNERAL: An Immersive Halloween Experience

This Halloween season, Found Stages' Frankenstein's Funeral will take audiences on a physical journey through Mary Shelley's 200-year-old novel. This immersive experience takes place Oct. 4_Nov. 3, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church-a historic Atlanta home once known as Stonehenge Mansion, converted into a church in 1959.

It is inspired by immersive experiences in New York, like Sleep No More and Then She Fell and is unlike anything produced in Atlanta. This intimate experience only has 40 audience members per show.

Found Stages approaches the literary classic in a unique way by creating a tangible world that audiences can explore with all their senses. Mary Shelley leads the audience back in time through her novel and throughout multiple rooms on the church campus. Audience members are invited to share an active role in the experience as they interact with the characters.

This spooky and sexy adventure is more sophisticated than most Halloween events. It examines the dangers of unchecked ambition and societal "othering." This story tells the timeless and timely tale of what happens when we paint someone who disagrees with us as a monster, rather than considering their humanity.

The production of Frankenstein's Funeral includes an original score that combines live music layered over recorded sound, original dance and fight choreography, magical special effects, holograms, intricately detailed period costumes, and scenic designs that imaginatively enhance the architecture of the existing space.

