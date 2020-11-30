PODCAST: THE BROADWAY GINGER Talks CAMELOT, Pasek and Paul, and More in Season Finale

THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST team is wrapping up their first season today with a look at a cornerstone of Broadway: great songwriting duos.

The American Musical Theatre was built on great songwriters whose names can't be said without their partners'. OKLAHOMA!, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and CINDERELLA might as well be credited to one hyphenated name, Rodgers-and-Hammerstein. Today, they take a look at some equally inseparable duos with an emphasis on Lerner & Loewe and their masterpiece, CAMELOT.

"Join us as we learn about the battle of the Richards (Burton and Harris), how much the Tonys committee snubbed the original show, and why CAMELOT seems to be universal homeschooler sewing music. Check out our show notes on TheBroadwayGinger.com for some bonus Broadway videos and fun facts! ...while you're there, take a look at our survey and let us know what you think of the BGP!"

Local theatre spotlight: Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Roswell, GA

Their previous episodes have featured deep dives into LES MISERABLES, PETER PAN, LITTLE WOMEN, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, DADDY LONG LEGS, 110 IN THE SHADE, and NEXT TO NORMAL.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

