Out Of Hand Theater Presents World Premiere of LAG, an Original Zoomsical

During this current time of uncertainty, Out of Hand Theater will present a new and exciting surprise addition to their current season. An original Zoomsical! -- a 10-minute, musical comedy featuring 8 new songs composed for and performed on Zoom.

LAG: A Zoomsical features some of Atlanta's most talented musical theater performers as well as a book, music and lyrics by Haddon Kime, the composer and co-lyricist of Dad's Garage's most successful production to date, "Wicket: A Parody Musical."

LAG: A Zoomsical will have its world premiere on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 on, appropriately, Zoom. After that time it will be posted on YouTube.

During the COVID-19 Crisis, a class on meditation and self-care has made the move to Zoom. Four students and an instructor bravely attempt to attain inner peace in this new online classroom beset with all the distractions and frustrations of our new normal. Will they overcome glitchy technology, and the deep fear of losing everything, or will they implode in the process?

LAG: A Zoomsical might very well be the first musical theatre project ever written, rehearsed, performed and produced without anyone working on the project ever being in the same room together. It features the talents of Minka Wiltz, Trevor Perry, Rhyn Saver, and Googie Uterhardt. Haddon Kime composed the music, wrote the book and lyrics, as well as directed.

The world premiere of LAG will take place on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 8pm on Zoom. You can reserve your free ticket HERE.

