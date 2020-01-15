Out Of Hand Hosts Atlanta Theater Dinner: A Conversation About Race And Equity

Out of Hand will produce Atlanta Theater Dinner, a facilitated conversation about race and equity in the Atlanta Theater community launched by an original short play created for the event. Atlanta Theater Dinner will be held on February 10, 2020 at 6:30pm in partnership with One Small Change/Both And. The evening will be hosted by The Bakery in their brand-new space in Underground Atlanta, New Square, at 76 Wall Street SW.

"Dear Atlanta Theater, I love you. But we need to talk..." These are the opening lines of the short play commissioned for the Atlanta Theater Dinner and based on letters from local theater makers of color. The piece is a boldly honest, aching earnest, and ultimately heartbreaking love letter to our community asking how we can do better.

Our hope is that the Atlanta Theater Dinner will foster communication, bring people together over a meal to bravely dialogue and to bravely listen about where they are, what they've experienced, ask questions, and allow us all to dream into the community that we want to become. This Dinner is not about solving the problems; one conversation cannot solve the problem. It's about creating a space to share openly and honestly. One night isn't enough time to change the world, but it's enough to dream.

Atlanta Theater Dinner is a free event, wheelchair accessible, and open to all with a vested interest in the future of Atlanta Theater. However, it is a potluck. We invite attendees to bring a dish to feed one another. A short performance will spark the conversation, guests will grab food, and then engage in a conversation with a trained facilitator at every table. At the end of the evening, each person will commit to one action item they will take in the new year to help create greater racial equity in the Atlanta Theater Community.

Reserve your free ticket at: bit.ly/DearATL

Learn more about Out of Hand at: www.outofhandtheater.com

The Atlanta Theater Dinners are inspired by Out of Hand's Decatur Dinners.

Design Team Members: Cynthia Barker, Lee Osorio, Minka Wiltz, J.L. Reed, Diany Rodriguez, Terry Henry, and Rob Cleveland





