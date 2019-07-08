Out Of Box Theatre Announces 2019/20 Season

Out of Box Theatre announces its 8th Season of intimate, thought-provoking and unexpected theatre. The season begins in August, 2019 with award-winning playwright Topher Payne's new hysterical farce, Entertaining Lesbians, which Payne directs as part of Out of Box's new Beta Test Performance Series bring new works by local playwrights to the stage.

In October, Out of Box Associate Artistic Director, Zip Rampy returns for the fourth run of Evil Dead The Musical. This campy take on the Evil Dead movie series has been a hit, bringing in audience members from all over the Southeast. Topher Payne returns in November to direct the magical and mystical world of life in The Grown Up and Santa After Hours, featuring the Usual Gang of Idiots returns in time for the Holiday season in December.

The new year starts with a new work out of New York from playwright Gina Femia. We Are a Masterpiece, inspired by activist and AIDS awareness advocate Ruth Coker Burks, will be directed by Dominic D'Andrea, founder of the One Minute Play Festival.

Associate Artistic Director Matthew Busch, director of last year's Georgia premiere hit of Fun Home, returns with 2016 Humana Festival hit, This Random World by Steven Dietz in February. Following closely is a visit to dating in the 80s with the musical Personals. The season closes with the iconic music of Woody Gutherie in American Song, directed by Artistic Director Carolyn Choe.

Season Flex Passes and individual tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at outofboxtheatre.com or by calling 675-653-4605.

Out of Box Theatre's 2019-20 Season

Entertaining Lesbians by Topher Payne

Directed by: Topher Payne

August 2-17

All Rowena Tuttle wants is a place in polite society. But as a cisgender heterosexual white woman, no one finds her interesting anymore. If she wants to gain admission for her daughter into the uber-exclusive School for Young People, she's going to require a more compelling personal narrative, and a more diverse group of friends.

Aided with significant hesitation by her husband and her personal assistant, Rowena sets her sights on Atlanta's most powerful lesbian couple, determined to forge a friendship. But just before the lesbians arrive, Rowena's past catches up with her: Her long-presumed-dead mother arrives on her doorstep with a mutant farm animal and a passel of inconvenient truths.

Then they find the ransom note. Rowena's daughter has been kidnapped.

But Rowena Tuttle will not be deterred. There are still lesbians to entertain.

Evil Dead The Musical- Book and Lyrics by George Reinblatt

Directed by Zip Rampy

The hit of the last three years! Returns October 4-20

"It's an old tale. You've probably heard it a hundred times. Boy and his friends go on a week long vacation in the woods. Three friends turn into Kandarian demons. One friend is killed by a forest of evil trees. Two demons are killed by their boyfriends respectively, while one stays in the cellar trying to kill everything in sight. Like I said, pretty standard stuff."

-Ash

The Grown Up by Jordan Harrison

Directed by Topher Payne

November 8-17

Ten year old Kai is given a magical crystal door-knob by his grandfather that enables him to travel through space and time to see future events in his life. The further along he goes, the less he feels like he's seeing into his future, but more that he is living life as most people do; all too quickly. Both poignantly sad and zany, Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison expands on the notion that life is too short to miss any moment of it.

Santa After Hours 2018 by The Usual Gang of Idiots

Directed by Carolyn Choe

December 6-21

Santa After Hours, featuring the Usual Gang of Idiots returns, lack of official invitation notwithstanding, to offend all with a unique and irreverent take on the holidays. Guaranteed to make you laugh a lot, and hide your head in shame at least once, Out of Box brings the 8th year of this most embarrassing of all seasonal traditions to Marietta's Artisans Resource Center on Friday and Saturday nights from December

We are a Masterpiece by Gina Femia

Directed by Dominic D'Andrea

Jan 24-Feb 2

We are a Masterpiece takes place at the dawn of the AIDS crisis, when the disease was still a mystery. In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Joan, a no-nonsense nurse, becomes a sort of fairy godmother to the town's gay community when no one else will step up to care for them as they die one by one. She becomes their friend, their mother, their sister, as they navigate life and death with this new plague. Out of the ashes of their collective lives, lifelong bonds are forged and beauty is found even at the darkest of moments.

This Random World by Stephen Dietz

Directed by Matthew Busch

Feb 14-29

Through a swirl of nearly missed connections, This Random World follows a series of intersecting lives: A mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground, and an internet prank gone awry. Warmly humorous and lyrically bittersweet, this play by Steven Dietz investigates what it is to love, to lose, and be touched by the serendipity of life.

Directed by Zip Rampy

March 13-28

Are you looking for that special' night where everything is going to be peachy, and you are going to meet the swellest little show of your dreams? Personals is about people who place lonely hearts ads: lonely people looking for that certain someone. In other words: Personals is about Most of Us, about the unending search for love in the Post Me Decade.

Woody Guthries' American Song Songs and Writings by Woody Guthrie

Conceived and Adapted by Peter Glazer

Directed by Carolyn Choe

May 1-16

An exuberant musical celebration of America, Woody Guthrie's American Song tells the life of the rambling folk singer through his words and music. After its debut in 1989, the musical has traveled all over America to rave reviews.

The show explodes from the stage, and if anything, feels more urgent and more exciting than it had nearly a quarter century ago. Woody's message hasn't lost a drop of relevance, and his music still packs a wallop.





