New Rock Musical VLADIMIR'S DINER to Play Historic Canton Theater Next Month

An original rock musical inspired by 80's rock music opens at the Historic Canton Theater in Canton Georgia October 7th.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

An original rock musical inspired by all the 80's rock music that you love is opening at the Historic Canton Theater in Canton Georgia October 7th.

Vladimir's Diner is a story of a reclusive Vampire that has decided to leave his monsters anonymous program to get a job and rejoin the real world. Through a case of mistaken identity, he ends up the owner of a failing diner. When a hell-bent business tycoon arrives with plans to demolish the diner, Vladimir must find a way to keep his identity secret before he loses his newfound home.

This original musical opening just in time for Halloween was written by Dani Dickinson, founder of Loleks Storytellers (a musical production company that puts on performances in the Canton and Kennesaw areas). The music for this production was written by local musicians Eric Deaux, Sophia Ann Dickinson and Jeremy Yurcaba.

Playing at the Historic Canton Theater, it runs through October 15th and is a show the whole family can enjoy. For tickets and more information, visit the link below.




