New Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in Atlanta

Thrive Acting Hive has entered into the Atlanta talent training landscape. Founded by Clifton Guterman (bio at bottom), a multi-hyphenate entertainment veteran, Thrive offers on-camera and on-stage courses and workshops, audition taping and coaching, career consultations, summer camps, headshots and reels, and more for actors of all experience levels and ages in a thrilling, state-of-the art facility in the middle of the metro-area.

“With Thrive, I not only get to continue fiercely celebrating and supporting Atlanta talent, as always, but also now do so surrounded by respected peers in a breathtaking space ” says Guterman. “There’s a pervasive myth that optimism and kindness is near-impossible in our competitive and intense industry. I am living proof, however, that a person choosing to tell stories for a living can remain positive over a multi-decade career, forge beautiful and productive partnerships, and rely on work ethic and training to push through the noise and negativity. That is my overarching wish for Thrive – to replicate my own happy journey in the careers and livelihoods of others.”

JOIN THE SWARM: PROUDLY BUZZING IN ATLANTA

Founded on the CORE PRINCIPLES of kindness, artistry, process, kinship, and inclusion, Thrive Acting Hive's PURPOSE is to empower actors with the skills, confidence, and networking needed to excel in on-camera and on-stage performance. By matching students with industry-leading instructors, Thrive aims to become an indispensable hub for the artistic community and a catalyst for the cultivation and respect of Atlanta-trained talent.

THE HIVE: AN INSPIRING STUDIO SPACE WHERE CREATIVITY MEETS EXCELLENCE

Nestled in Atlanta's vibrant Poncey-Highlands neighborhood between industry faves Manny's Tavern and the Plaza Theater, "The Hive," located inside The Shops at Otto's / Otto's Apartment Hotel development development, is a 1600 square foot space featuring three interior studios with pro-level equipment, a classroom/performance space, and a cozy lounge with exposed brick, cross-beamed ceilings, skylights, and vintage wood floors. Visitors will enjoy a kitchenette area, reclaimed theater chairs alongside cozy modern seating, and a lending library of scripts, acting manuals, and industry periodicals.

ACTOR TRAINING AND NETWORKING: BEE YOURSELF. EVERYONE ELSE IS TAKEN.

Thrive's SIX WEEK CORE COURSES empower actors to grow alongside peers while learning from top pros using high-end equipment and industry best practices. Students receive the vocabulary, technique, and on-your-feet practice necessary for stand out performances in theatre, film, and television via intimate class sizes, primarily for ages 16 and up, that foster collaboration. FIVE HOUR INTENSIVES (workshops) led by notable pros focus on specific subgenres, such as voice-over, commercials, combat, acting a song, improvisation, movement, the business of acting, and more. MONTHLY VIRTUAL PRO-CHATS are intimate and inspirational dialogues featuring world-class industry reps that provide a unique opportunity for actors to gain invaluable, first person insight. Topics alternate monthly between stage ("Backstage Banter") and screen ("Reel Talk").

Stay tuned for Thrive's inaugural year lineup of instructors and guest-pros - a roster of shimmering Atlanta industry greats and nationally respected notables. (Some offerings are available on the website now!)

SUMMER CAMPS

Each summer, Thrive offers THREE DAY MINI-CAMPS for tweens and teens aged 12-17: "Make a Movie" and "Stage a Play." Students will self-envision, write, and cast short scripts, and then stage or shoot them. On the final day, friends and family are invited to attend the screening of the group's short film or the "opening night" of the play. Campers will embark on journeys of self-discovery, group storytelling, and relationship-building with a primary focus on taking pride in the process.

INDUSTRY CONSULTATIONS AND AUDITION COACHING/TAPING

One-to-one INDUSTRY CONSULTATIONS with founder Clifton Guterman provide feedback on an actor's materials and tips on "breaking in" or growing. These empowering sessions cover topics like agencies, unions, casting sites, self-marketing materials, training, networking, and more. Thrive is committed to providing comprehensive support to emerging talent, ensuring they have the knowledge needed to succeed. Available now!

Thrive's AUDITION TAPING services feature top-tier cameras, mics, lighting, backgrounds, and professional readers, ensuring clients' auditions stand out in a highly competitive field and a bustling local market. Experienced, working actor-coaches facilitate each booking with know-how, empathy, and efficiency. Coming soon!

HEADSHOTS AND DEMO REELS

Headshots and reels are essential tools used by agents, casting directors, directors, and producers in the complex casting process. Thrive is honored to partner with Atlanta's robert mitchell Owenby Photography for economical mini-sessions one Saturday each month in The Hive. Stay tuned for the announcement of our Demo Reel partner. Beginning in January!

SCHOLARSHIPS AND SPONSORSHIPS: OPPORTUNITY FOR EVERYONE

At Thrive, we believe art transforms lives, we believe in community, and we believe everyone who wants to act should have the opportunity. One scholarship slot in every course and intensive is reserved for interested and enthusiastic students for whom the cost of training is prohibitive. Members of the public who value cultivating the artists who make our world and lives better and buzzier are invited to sponsor a student.

RENTALS

The Hive may be rented for table reads, script workshops, casting sessions, acting showcases, private rehearsals, intimate one-person shows, and more. Rates differ for nonprofit and for for-profit entities. Email info@thriveactinghive.com for specifics and space availability.

HOUSE-SWARMING/OPEN HIVE: LATE JAN./FEB. 2024

The public is encouraged to stay tuned for news of Thrive's House-Swarming/Open Hive event in winter 2024. Guests will have a day-long opportunity to tour The Hive and participate in headshot, taping, and consultation giveaways.

For more information about Thrive Acting Hive, visit www.ThriveActingHive.com, or email info@thriveactinghive.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram too!

Originally from tiny Iron City, GA (population 350), where he grew up expressing himself in community theatre, church programs, and school chorus and drama, Clifton is a multi-hyphenate Atlanta entertainment veteran who has performed, directed, produced, and cast projects for stage and screen professionally since 2001. (Continued below.)

From 2021 to 2023, Clifton led the film and television division of Atlanta's Big Picture Casting, where he cast film, television, animation, and web projects. Prior, Clifton was Associate Artistic Director and Casting Director from 2012-2020 at Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta's second oldest professional theatre company. He was Producer in Residence at Actor's Express for the 2015-2016 season and.the Alliance Theatre's Artistic and Casting Assistant from 2001-2005. Clifton has cast over 150 professional plays, musicals, films, and shows over two decades.

Clifton has directed locally for Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Opera, Theatrical Outfit, and Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. As a former actor, Clifton appeared Off-Broadway and at top regional theatres, including Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep, Barrington Stage, San Jose Rep, The O'Neill Theatre Center, and more. Locally, he has performed with Alliance Theatre, Actor's Express, Theatrical Outfit, Synchronicity Theatre, and Dad's Garage Theatre. He can be seen in several Atlanta-filmed movies (The Good Lie, Trouble with the Curve, The Internship, Scary Movie 5 ), television shows (Being Mary Jane, One Tree Hill, Hindsight), and commercials.

Clifton holds a BA in Drama from UGA and an MFA in Performing Arts from SCAD.

He and his husband, Chad, and their son, Griffin, live in Cabbagetown.