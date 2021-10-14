NO SHAME THEATER Returns To The Springer Schedule

After an eighteen-month hiatus, the Springer Opera House's raucous weekly showcase of new works - dubbed 'No Shame Theater' - will return Friday, November 6 in the Springer Saloon.

No Shame Theater is a late-night, uncensored event in which performers get five minutes to express themselves through music, poetry, sketch comedy, prose, rap, improvisation, dance, rants, stand-up comedy - almost anything goes. There are only three rules:

The performance can last no longer than five minutes.

The performance must be your original material.

You can't break anything - the space, the law, or yourself.

No Shame Theater had been running continuously for eleven years until the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, at which point the Springer shut down its season. After an entire season of outdoor theatre performances, the Springer is returning to indoor shows, including its popular No Shame Theatre program on Friday nights.

No Shame Theater is an 18 and up event, and IDs are checked at the door. Beer, wine, and soft drinks are available. Admission is $5 for audiences as well as performers. Those attending No Shame will be required to wear a face mask and have their temperature taken upon entry.

The doors to the Springer Saloon (First Avenue entrance) will open at 10:00 pm, and performers can sign up for a five-minute slot. The show will start promptly at 10:30 pm.

"No Shame Theater has been a real game-changer for Columbus' entertainment scene, " says Paul Pierce, the Springer's producing artistic director. "Besides being a great late-night party option for downtown revelers, No Shame Theater has boosted many creative careers and provided a proving ground for people who had never even stepped on a stage before. Our audiences are very accepting and encouraging, and newcomers are welcome. Every show is completely different. You really never know what you're going to get."