Murder Mystery Dinner Theater to Present YELLOWSTONEZARK at Petite Violette

Murder mystery dinner theater is currently enjoying its second popular run at Petite Violette this year, with the show Yellowstonezark. In addition to a new plot and cast of characters, this show boasts a new menu. The menu still offers a starter salad and decadent dessert, but there are all new entrees: Bison Chopped Steak, Sweet Bourbon Glazed Salmon, Chicken Piccata, Southwestern Black Bean & Corn Rice Bowl and Grilled Beef Medallions.

According to Chef Anthony Gropp, "We are having fun playing with the menus of our murder mystery shows by pairing up entrees with the setting, theme, plot or characters. In this case, our setting is a ranch, and items like Bison Chopped Steak might come from farm to table there. And, our salmon has a bourbon glaze, since you'll see characters 'drinking' liquor in comically large bottles.We also keep a vegetarian entrée on the menu, so there is something for everyone."

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food. Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. (with check-in from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.). Two professional actors greet all guests at the door and explain how the evening will go. At that time, the actors give every audience member a part in the show. Parts may be speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing along. Participation is highly encouraged, but not required.

Paired with top-notch entertainment is a gourmet four-course meal. It begins with a table of hot and cold appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a glass of wine that is included in the ticket price. Then there is a choice of entrees including meat, fish and vegetarian options, followed by homemade dessert. Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over. The cost per person is $75, plus fees. All reservations must be made online at http://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater, and no refunds can be given. Call 404-634-6268 for more info.

More About Yellowstonezark:

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem From Montana To Mizzou

Another day of ranching at the Yellow Rock Ranch. John Button, the patriarch and owner of Yellow Rock, navigates his children's sibling rivalry, constant cattle problems and the ever-present threat of encroaching civilization, on a daily basis. Now, another casino threatens the very existence of the ranch and, maybe even, John's family. Land rights become the battlefront, as the Byrdes are coming from the Ozarks.

MAR-Keen Byrde, financial advisor/money launderer for "legitimate businesses", smells an opportunity in Montana. After arriving at Yellow Rock Ranch, there is more murder and mayhem than MAR-Keen, and his family, may have been ready for. It isn't long before the fight is on. Who will come out on top? Better question, who will be left to claim a stake in Yellow Rock? Book your reservation now for Petite Violette's Murder, Mystery and Mayhem production of YELLOWSTONEZARK to find out!

More About Petite Violette

Petite Violette serves as the new home of the cast and crew formerly of Agatha's: A Taste of Mystery, hosting Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem dinners on Friday and Saturday nights in the restaurant's private Bordeaux Room. These unique, hilarious, original murder mysteries feature professional actors with audience participation. Paired with a four-course dinner with wine, these events are wildly popular.

Petite Violette is the current incarnation of Petite Auberge Restaurant and Olive Oil and Vinegar Boutique, which were previously located right down the street in the Toco Hill Shopping Center, for 42+ years. More than that, it is the merging of two iconic, longstanding Atlanta French restaurants: Violette and Petite Auberge. Featuring the favorite menu items from both, as well as the top servers and staff, Petite Violette serves weekday lunch and dinner as well as dinner on Saturdays. In addition, the restaurant offers banquet space for special events, off-site catering, craft services on film sets, and daily meal delivery to corporations, fraternities, sororities and others. Also, Petite Violette features monthly special events and menus such as Dinner and a Diva, Easter and Mother's Day Brunch. For more information and complete menus, visit www.PetiteVioletteRestaurant.com or call 404-634-6268.