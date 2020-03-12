MEAN GIRLS, FROZEN, and More Announced For the 2020-2021 Broadway in Atlanta Season

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced its 40th anniversary 2020-2021 season line-up, featuring the premiers of Disney's FROZEN, MEAN GIRLS, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, and TOOTSIE, as well as the return of Broadway classics JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Audience favorites, DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, and RIVERDANCE are available as season options.

"We are delighted to be celebrating Broadway in Atlanta's 40th anniversary season," said Russ Belin, Southeast Vice President of Broadway Across America. "Since 1981, nearly seven million guests have enjoyed more than three thousand Broadway in Atlanta performances. We look forward to celebrating our 2020-2021 season with the city of Atlanta and continuing to bring the best of Broadway for many years to come."

"As title sponsor once again for Broadway in Atlanta, we applaud not only the Great Performances on stage, but also the great returns that the arts provide to the community overall," said Randy Koporc, Regional President for Fifth Third Bank Georgia. "Shows at the Fox Theatre draw visitors from all over the region who add to the energy of a vital and vibrant urban core. Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is an important investment in building a stronger Atlanta, and we are proud to be a part of this."

The 2020-2021 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta 40th Anniversary Season includes:

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

August 18-23, 2020

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

October 27 - November 1, 2020

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

TOOTSIE

December 1-6, 2020

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (THE BAND'S VISIT, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

December 15-20, 2020 - Season Option

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the beloved animated TV special, The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic perfect for the whole family. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and remind us of the magic of the season. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"

Disney's FROZEN

January 27 - February 7, 2021

From the producer of THE LION KING and ALADDIN, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.



Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer). An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: it's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You