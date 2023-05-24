MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE Will Be Performed by Burning Bones Physical Theatre

Burning Bones Physical Theatre presents Malicious Compliance, directed by Frankie Mulinix.

Performances are June 9 - 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm with an additional 1:30 pm matinee performance on Sunday, June 18 with ASL interpretation by Hands in Motion.

$20 Online General Admission

$25 Door General Admission

Malicious Compliance is a primal scream, an elegy, a challenge, a dismantled classic, a call to action that asks if and how in this world of economic uncertainty, institutional collapse, and increasing violence, the

most vulnerable can write their own story. Through butoh, spoken word, found audio, and scripted text, the cast of Malicious Compliance channel and dismantle the Greek classic, Trojan Women, to explore what it is to be a casualty of the culture war.

Developed through the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab at

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director

Mike Schleifer, Managing Director

Cast: Ava Davis, Anna Newbury, Emily Zart, Holly Stevenson, Jennifer Skura Boutell, Jordyn King, Kat Stoneback.

Script: Written by Catherine Ballachey and Stephanie Henderson with additional selections by Charles Mee, Jordyn King, and Frankie Mulinix

Director and Co-Choreographer: Frankie Mulinix

Co-Choreographer: Humlao Evans

Stage Manager: Lee Fowler

Music: Ptar Flamming

Lighting Design: Lindsay Sharpless

Show Dates:

Friday, June 9, 7pm

Saturday, June 10, 7pm

Sunday, June 11, 7pm

Friday, June 16, 7pm

Saturday, June 17, 7pm

Sunday, June 18, 1:30pm and 7pm

Friday, June 23, 7pm

Saturday, June 24, 7pm

Sunday, June 25, 7pm

Show Running Time: 2 hours including intermission

The building is generally wheelchair accessible, however there is a small ledge at the front door. We have a ramp available. There are several accessible, nongendered bathrooms in the venue.

If you have accessibility questions or want to ensure accommodations are available, please send an email to burningbonestheatre@gmail.com at least three days in advance of the show you would like to attend so we can make your experience the best we can. Hands in Motion is providing ASL interpretation to our matinee show, Sunday, June 18 at 1:30pm.

Windmill Arts is located at 2823 Church St, East Point, GA 30344. www.thewindmillatl.com

Land Rights: We acknowledge that the land that we create, rehearse, and perform on is within the traditional territories of the Lower Muskogee Creek and Eastern Band of Cherokee people. A dollar for each audience member will be donated to the Native American Rights Fund.

Parking: There is a small parking lot as well as street parking.

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a “first come, first served” basis. For more information please email burningbonestheatre@gmail.com.