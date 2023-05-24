MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE Will Be Performed by Burning Bones Physical Theatre

Performances are June 9 - 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm with an additional 1:30 pm matinee performance on Sunday, June 18.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to the Marietta Theatre Company Next Month Photo 3 HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to the Marietta Theatre Company Next Month
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Reconceptualizes Andrew Lippa's JOHN & JEN Photo 4 Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Reconceptualizes Andrew Lippa's JOHN & JEN

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Reconceptualizes Andrew Lippa's JOHN & JEN

Burning Bones Physical Theatre presents Malicious Compliance, directed by Frankie Mulinix.

Performances are June 9 - 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm with an additional 1:30 pm matinee performance on Sunday, June 18 with ASL interpretation by Hands in Motion.

$20 Online General Admission 

$25 Door General Admission 

Malicious Compliance is a primal scream, an elegy, a challenge, a dismantled classic, a call to action that asks if and how in this world of economic uncertainty, institutional collapse, and increasing violence, the

most vulnerable can write their own story. Through butoh, spoken word, found audio, and scripted text, the cast of Malicious Compliance channel and dismantle the Greek classic, Trojan Women, to explore what it is to be a casualty of the culture war.

Developed through the Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab at

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director

Mike Schleifer, Managing Director

Cast: Ava Davis, Anna Newbury, Emily Zart, Holly Stevenson, Jennifer Skura Boutell, Jordyn King, Kat Stoneback.

Script: Written by Catherine Ballachey and Stephanie Henderson with additional selections by Charles Mee, Jordyn King, and Frankie Mulinix

Director and Co-Choreographer:  Frankie Mulinix 

Co-Choreographer: Humlao Evans

Stage Manager:  Lee Fowler

Music:  Ptar Flamming 

Lighting Design:  Lindsay Sharpless

Show Dates: 

Friday, June 9, 7pm

Saturday, June 10, 7pm

Sunday, June 11,  7pm

Friday, June 16, 7pm

Saturday, June 17, 7pm

Sunday, June 18, 1:30pm and 7pm

Friday, June 23, 7pm

Saturday, June 24, 7pm

Sunday, June 25,  7pm

Show Running Time: 2 hours including intermission

The building is generally wheelchair accessible, however there is a small ledge at the front door. We have a ramp available. There are several accessible, nongendered bathrooms in the venue. 

If you have accessibility questions or want to ensure accommodations are available, please send an email to burningbonestheatre@gmail.com at least three days in advance of the show you would like to attend so we can make your experience the best we can. Hands in Motion is providing ASL interpretation to our matinee show, Sunday, June 18 at 1:30pm.

Windmill Arts is located at 2823 Church St, East Point, GA 30344. www.thewindmillatl.com      

Land Rights: We acknowledge that the land that we create, rehearse, and perform on is within the traditional territories of the Lower Muskogee Creek and Eastern Band of Cherokee people. A dollar for each audience member will be donated to the Native American Rights Fund.

Parking: There is a small parking lot as well as street parking.     

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a “first come, first served” basis. For more information please email burningbonestheatre@gmail.com



RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

Alliance Theatre Announces Return Of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY The Musical Photo
Alliance Theatre Announces Return Of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY The Musical

Following its sold-out world premiere last summer, the Alliance Theatre has announced the return of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY.

Atlanta Fringe Festival Takes The Stage June 5 - 11 Photo
Atlanta Fringe Festival Takes The Stage June 5 - 11

Tickets are now on-sale for the 11th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival, which will take the stage June 5-11 at venues in Little Five Points, East Atlanta and the Old Fourth Ward. The 2023 festival roster is set to feature a variety of talented artists – a total of 28 groups from 9 different states and Australia – across an array of genres.

Souls Grown Deep Elects Board Chair Lola C. West Photo
Souls Grown Deep Elects Board Chair Lola C. West

Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership announced that Lola C. West has been elected chair of its Board of Directors. West has served on the board since 2019.

MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE Will Be Performed by Burning Bones Physical Theatre Photo
MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE Will Be Performed by Burning Bones Physical Theatre

Burning Bones Physical Theatre presents Malicious Compliance, directed by Frankie Mulinix.


More Hot Stories For You

Alliance Theatre Announces Return Of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY The MusicalAlliance Theatre Announces Return Of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY The Musical
Atlanta Fringe Festival Takes The Stage June 5 - 11Atlanta Fringe Festival Takes The Stage June 5 - 11
Souls Grown Deep Elects Board Chair Lola C. WestSouls Grown Deep Elects Board Chair Lola C. West
MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE Will Be Performed by Burning Bones Physical TheatreMALICIOUS COMPLIANCE Will Be Performed by Burning Bones Physical Theatre

Videos

Video: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video Video: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Video
Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Man-O-logues
DreamCatcher Entertainment (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (5/04-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Errors: A Sketch Show
RollCall Theater (6/10-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Estate Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Fox Theatre (7/05-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dreamgirls
Ferst Center for the Arts (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fringe Enigmas: magic & mentalism for the curious | Atlanta Fringe
Neighborhood Church (6/08-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (6/01-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You