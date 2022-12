Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Mark Brown - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Augusta Players 26%

Thirty, Flirty, and Crying - THIRTY, FLIRTY, AND CRYING - Role Call Theatre 16%

Chloe Ivins - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 12%

Denise Keeton - TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY’S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts 12%

Kenya Perry - PRE - PRO SHOWCASE - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 12%

Samantha Lane - PRE - PRO SHOWCASE - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 7%

Rodney Johnson - SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Micheal Williams - BACKGROUND NOISE - Georgia college and state university 4%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Atlanta Fringe Festival 3%

Rodney Brazil - MEANINGLESS - Atlanta Fringe Festival 2%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Jeremy Jordan - BROADWAY IN THE WOODS - Serenbe Pavilion 32%

Megan Hilty - BROADWAY IN THE WOODS - Serenbe Pavilion 29%

Scott Moreau - WALKIN’ THE LINE - Springer Opera House 23%

Joe Gransden - THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Jessica Fishenfeld - OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW - Mickve Israel 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jenny Morris - LEGALLY BLONDE - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Scott Seidl & Kaitlyn Dunaway - MEREDITH WILSON’S THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 11%

Stephanie McDonald, Joy Woods, Assata Ladson, Angela Isaacs, Jazlynn Dunn, Justicia Arciniegas-Muhammad, Erin Lamb, Kailyn Hildebrand, & Vanessa Shinault - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Katie Ledford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

Collen Roberts and Michael Persson - ON THE TOWN - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 7%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Janie Young - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 6%

Ashley Chasteen - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 5%

Anna Lewis - CINDERELLA - The Augusta Players 4%

D Norris - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Alexis Ruby - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 4%

Tonya Strain - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 3%

Rachel Rudd - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Tonya Coker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 3%

Erin Lamb - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 1%

Joy Woods - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 1%

Angela Isaacs - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cindy Mora Reiser - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 15%

Leo Lam / Liz LeGrande - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 14%

Baayrok Lee - A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre 11%

Precious West - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 9%

Jalise Wilson & Candy McLellan - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 7%

Zac Phelps - JUKEBOX GIANTS: MOTOWN & MORE! - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 5%

Zac Phelps - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Ricardo Aponte - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 4%

Atarius Armstrong - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Lauren Tatum - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Ricardo Aponte - ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Aurora Theater 4%

Joseph Jong Pendergrast - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Karris Morgan - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 3%

Zac Phelps - ABBA BEE GEES MUSICAL REVUE - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Lauren Tatum - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 2%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

Patdro Harris & Kiesha Brown - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jimmy Donadio - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tony Galde - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 19%

Hannah Kemp & Michelle Leary - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players 19%

Ann Silverio - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 14%

Beverly Cooper - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 13%

Jane Kroessing - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Onstage Atlanta 13%

Beverly Cooper - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

Tony Smithey and Haley Walter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 8%

Beverly Cooper - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alan Yeong - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 11%

Stephanie McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Snellville Performing Arts 11%

Cole Spivia - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 9%

Emmie Tuttle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor’s Express 8%

Jarrod Barnes - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 5%

Dr. L Nyrobi Moss - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Erik Teague - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 4%

Tanya Bishop - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Sabrina Cates - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Cole Spivia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Mary Nye Bennett - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Judy Cannon - JUKEBOX GIANTS: MOTOWN & MORE! - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Judy Cannon - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Kendra Johnson - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 3%

Dr. L Nyrobi Moss - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 3%

Nyrobi Moss - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Maggie Hart-Ray - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Savannah Cobb - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Jordan Jaked Carrier - ROE - Horizon 2%

Jordan Jaked Carrier - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity 2%

Judy Cannon - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Erin Magner - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

Jordan Jaked Carrier - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 1%

April Andrew Carswell - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Marie Quintero - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Michael Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

Scott Seidl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Augusta Players 8%

Chris Hall - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 7%

Charlie Miller - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 6%

Scott Seidl - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 6%

Brett Leverette - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 6%

Madison Montgomery - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 6%

Kenneth Du'Boise Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players 5%

Scott Seidl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players, Inc. 5%

Sylvia Haynie - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Maggie Walls - FOOTLOOSE - Momentum Arts 3%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Rachel Rudd - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Jody Tuso-Key - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5 - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Scott Seidl - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players, Inc. 2%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Michael Parker & Scott Piehler - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Michael Stewart - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Sylvia Haynie - CLUE - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Sylvia Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 1%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Shar-Reese Alfred - MOANA JR - A'Starz Academy 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Natalie Caruncho - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 14%

Amanda Wansa Morgan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 12%

Keith Patrick McCoy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 10%

Baayrok Lee - A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Candy McLellan - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 9%

Jennifer Alice Aker - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 7%

Kenny Leon - TRADING PLACES - The Alliance Theatre 5%

Tomer Zvulun - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 5%

Freddie Ashley - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 5%

Clifton Guterman & Jono Davis - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Bethany Irby - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Cindi Costoulas - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

N. Emil Thomas - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's New Theatre in the Square 3%

Greg London - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Ricardo Apponte - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 2%

Eric J Little - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Cindi Costoulas - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Ricardo Aponte - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Ricardo Khan - FREEDOM RIDER - Crossroads Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shelby Smith - PINOCCHIO - Augusta players 17%

JP Haynie - CLUE - Macon Little Theate 15%

Tom Heagy - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 11%

Hannah Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 11%

Hanna Kemp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 11%

Sylvia Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN GABLE - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Cathe Payne - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - OnStage Atlanta 7%

Becca Parker - SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 4%

R Chandler Bragg - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 4%

Blair Sanders - A HIGHER PLACE IN HEAVEN - Act 1 Theater 3%

Lindsay Bytof - JURY OF HER PEERS - Theatre Arts Guild 3%

Nicc Starr - JITNEY - Sewer Mills 3%

Felichia Chivaughn Ellison - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Charlie T Thomas - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 16%

N. Emil Thomas - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 8%

Freddie Ashley - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 8%

Ibi Owolabi - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 7%

Shannon Eubanks - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Rebecca Ware - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 6%

Martin Damian Wilkins - BOOTYCANDY - Actor’s Express 6%

Karla Knudsen - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 6%

Kati Grace Brown - ROMEO AND JULIET - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 6%

Keith Bolden - HANDS UP - Alliance theatre 5%

Addae Moon - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 4%

N. Emil Thomas - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Ellen McQueen - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 3%

Padtro Harris - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Peter Hardy & Ellen McQueen - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 2%

Martin Wilkins - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 2%

Eric little - LADY DAY - Theatrical outfit 2%

Peter Hardy - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Brenda Porter - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

Melissa Foulger - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Laiona Michelle - HER PORTMANTEAU - George Street Playhouse 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 10%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Macon Little Theatre 7%

ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 6%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

THE BODYGUARD - Springer Opera House 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 5%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 3%

MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 3%

NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

PINOCCHIO - Augusta players 2%

THE LAST LIFEBOAT - OnStage Atlanta 2%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Merely Players 2%

MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 1%

A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES - Lionheart Theatre 1%

A SORDID WEDDING - Onstage Atlanta 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

A HIGHER PLACE IN HEAVEN - Act 1 Theater 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 9%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

BOOTYCANDY - Actor’s Express 5%

CABARET - Atlanta Opera 5%

LIZZIE - Actor's Express 4%

ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 4%

GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

THE BODYGUARD - The Springer Opera House 3%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

SHERWOOD - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 2%

HANDS UP - Alliance theatre 2%

TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre 1%

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tybee Post Theater 1%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 1%

THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Michael Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 14%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

Kit Fay - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 8%

Brad Rudy - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 7%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Murray Mann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 5%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5 - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Kurt Hanson - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 3%

Kurt Hanson - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Thestre 3%

Jody Tuso-Key - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

JP Haynie - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 2%

JP Haynie - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Macon Littke Theatre 1%

Jody Tuso-Key - LION KING JR - MelloDrama Productions 1%

Michael Stewart - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

D. Connor McVey - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 13%

Michael Carver - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 11%

Maranda DeBusk - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 10%

Mary Ruth Ralston - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 6%

Michael Carver - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Ben Perkins - JUKEBOX GIANTS: MOTOWN & MORE! - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 4%

Ben Perkins - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

N. Emil Thomas - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Toni Sterling - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Toni Sterling - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 4%

Ben Perkins - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Michael Carver - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Erik Bishop - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Harley Gould - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 3%

Rebekka James - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Michael Carver - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Rob Dillard - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Mary Parker - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Harley Gould - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Bradley Bergeron - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 1%

Bradley Bergeron - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Rob Dillard - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Harley Gould - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

Harley Gould - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Jeannie Butler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Augusta Players 15%

Paul Tate - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 12%

Nestor Jaenz - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Chancelor Harbin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 11%

Jeannie Butler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 8%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Laura Voss - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Lucas Tarrant - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 7%

Nestor Jaenz - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Lucas Tarrant - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 6%

JP Haynie - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Nestor Jaenz - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Chancelor Harbin - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 24%

John Michael D’Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 12%

William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 11%

Chris Brent Davis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 10%

John Michael D’Haviland - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 7%

Cindi Costoulas - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 7%

Holt McCarley - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 7%

Lawrence Flowers - MAHALIA - Dominion Entertainment 5%

Tyrone Jackson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 5%

John-Michael D'Haviland - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Ryan McCurdy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Kevin Sanders - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kennesaw State University 13%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 9%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 9%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 7%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 7%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 6%

FOOTLOOSE - Momentum Arts 3%

MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 3%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 2%

MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 9%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 7%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The August Players 7%

A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre 6%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

LIZZIE - Actor’s Express 6%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - Aurora Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

ANYTHING GOES - City Springs Theatre 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

CABARET - Atlanta Opera 2%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 2%

DARLING CORY - Alliance 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

CINDERELLIE MAE - Lionheart Theatre 67%

B BOY BLUES - 47th St Theatre 33%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 28%

LOOK FORWARD: THE RUBY BRIDGES STORY - Springer Opera House 14%

PRETTY PANTS BANDIT - Georgian Ensemble Theatre 13%

HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 7%

BINA’S SIX APPLES - Alliance Theatre 6%

FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 5%

A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 5%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE - SkyPilot Theatre Group 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 5%

THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 4%

FREEDOM RIDER - Crossroads Theatre 4%

RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 2%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 1%

CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Alex Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Cassidy Hall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Tyler Stella - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Alexis Webb - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Lily Brannigan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players 5%

Gracie Childers - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Micah Courtland - THE BODYGUARD - Springer Opera House 5%

Taylor Loudermilk - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Ashley Rivera - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 4%

Sol Baird - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 4%

Kelsey South - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Delaney Circe - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 4%

Joshua Williams - ROCK OF AGEA - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Ben Cole - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 3%

Andre Eaton Jr - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ACT 1 Theatre 3%

Anissa Cordova - CINDERELLA - The Augusta Players 3%

Abigail Evans - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Lily Bourgeault - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Sol Baird - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 2%

Peter Brannigan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players 2%

Joe Arrigo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 2%

Emily Brown - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

Brandon Paugh - CINDERELLA - The Augusta Players 2%

Izzi Robles - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Caty-Mae Loomis - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Emma Heistand - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 12%

Kayce Grogan-Wallance - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 9%

Amanda Lopez - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 8%

Alexandria Joy - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 7%

Billy Tighe - ANYTHING GOES - City Springs Theatre 6%

Joe Arnotti - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

India Tyree - CINDERELLA - Aurora Theatre 4%

Trevor Martin - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Jessica De Maria - LIZZIE - Actor’s Express 3%

Galen Crawley - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Vickie Zuffoletti - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Jaymyria Etienne - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Erika Zade - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 3%

Kendrick Taj Stephens - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

Dani Vazquez - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Maiesha McQueen - MAHALIA - Dominion Ent. 2%

Anessa Folds - TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

Curt Olds - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 2%

India Tyree - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

David Rossetti - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Kari Twyman - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Terry Burrell - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Layne MacPherson - PIN-UP GIRLS - ART Station 1%

Keenan Rogers - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Annalee Marshall - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Sarah Stone - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 13%

Andre Eaton Jr - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 11%

Chris Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 7%

Micheal Joshua Williams - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Adele Milby - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

Scott King - A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES - Lionheart Theatre 4%

Isaiah Eugene - THE FACE OF EMMET TILL - King Productions 4%

Daniel Guyton - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Christopher Nathan - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Alan Cox - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Brandi Kilgore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre 3%

Doug Isbeque - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Joseph McLaughlin - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 2%

Rodney Johnson - SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Micheal Williams - BACKGROUND NOISE - Georgia college 2%

Cat Rondeau - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Jamie Goss - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Players Guild Sugar Hill 2%

Jermaine Montell - B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 2%

Essex Ferguson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 1%

Dawkins Ennis Jr. - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Christian Hutchens - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Avis Lashawn - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 15%

Dan Reichard - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Stage Door Theatre 11%

Damien Lockhart - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 9%

Marlon Burnley - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 6%

Candy McLellan - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Nathan Houseman - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 5%

Vallea E. Woodbury - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 5%

Rhyn McLemore Clark - ROE - Horizon 4%

Haliya Roberts - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity 4%

Cynthia D. Barker - THE LIGHT - Horizon Theatre 3%

Summer Monet Finley - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Ryan Vo - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 3%

Sundiata Rush - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 3%

DeShawn Harris - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Laura Walker - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE - SkyPilot Theatre Group 2%

N. Emil Thomas - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Robin McGee - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Enoch King - THE LIGHT - Horizon Theatre 2%

Camille Monae - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Eden Mew - MAVENS OF ST CATHERINE ISLAND - Art Station 2%

Hannah Morris - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Hailey Elizabeth - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Burke Brown - A COMPLICATED HOPE - Essential Theatre 1%

Matt Mercurio - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Laurie Beasley - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 26%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 19%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 14%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 14%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 8%

ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 5%

SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 5%

JITNEY - Sewer Mill 4%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 3%

A HIGHER PLACE IN HEAVEN - Act 1 Theater 3%



Best Play (Professional)

BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 17%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 15%

TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre 11%

GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 10%

THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 6%

THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 4%

A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 4%

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Horizon Theatre 3%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 3%

FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 3%

THE LIGHT - Horizon Theatre 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 2%

MARIE AND ROSETTA - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON BAR AND GRILL - Thetrocalmputdit 1%

THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 1%

CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 1%

FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

HER PORTMANTEAU - George Street Playhouse 0%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 43%

CABARET - Atlanta Opera 39%

JULIUS CAESAR - The Atlanta Opera 14%

AS ONE - Atlanta Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mike Grigsby - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 21%

Brett Leverette - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 12%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 2022 10%

Scott Rousseau - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 8%

JP Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Chris Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 7%

Chancelor Harbin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Lucy Kemp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

JP Haynie - CLUE - 2022 4%

JP haynie - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Hector Hernandez - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 3%

JP Haynie - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2022 2%

Chancelor Harbin - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matthew Swindell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 14%

Charlie Calvert - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 12%

Bobby Johnston - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 10%

Seamus M. Bourne - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 8%

Seamus M. Bourne - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Alexander Dodge - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 7%

N. Emil Thomas - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

Cindi Costoulas - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 5%

Jeroy Hannah - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Ming Chen - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Cindi Costoulas - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Gabrielle Stephenson - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 3%

Isabel and Moriah curley-clay - THE LIGHT - Horizon theatre 3%

Moriah & Isabel Curley Clay - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curly-Clay - HANDS UP - Alliance theatre 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curly-Clay - HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 2%

Isabel and moriah curley-clay - FEEDING BEATRICE - Aurora Theatre Company 1%

Gabrielle Stephenson - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Gabrielle Stephenson - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

Gabrielle Stephenson - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brent Michael Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 18%

Fred Cusick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 14%

Laura Voss - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Charlie Miller - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 12%

Matt Snurkowski - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 10%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 7%

Bob Peterson - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 6%

Nicole Nguyen - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 4%

Fred Cusick - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anthony Narciso - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 20%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 10%

Mikaela Fraiser - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 9%

Rashaad Pierre - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 8%

Vivian Gogan - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 7%

Chris Lane - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Drew Lloyd - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 5%

Mikaela Frasier - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 4%

Erin Williams - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Jeremiah Davison - HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 3%

Daniel Pope - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Joshuia Campbell - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 3%

Brian McKay - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Chris Lang - DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS - Actor's Express 2%

Chris Lane - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kacie Willis - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity Theatre 2%

Chris Lane - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Chris Lane - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kimberly Harding - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

Frederick Philp - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

James Bigbee Garver - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 0%

Joshuia Campbell - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 0%

Chris Lane - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Elinor Fenimore - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Bethany Wickens - CINDERELLA - Augusta Players 9%

Emily Zart - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 8%

Ashlee Haynie - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Dallas Wilke - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Charles Davis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Kay Gross - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players 5%

Dana Higgins - ON THE TOWN - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 5%

Samuel Ginn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 5%

Casey Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 4%

Jontearia Johnson - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

Magda Roub - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Elizabeth Drake - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 4%

Rachel Tisdel - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

James Wood - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Casey Johnson - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 2%

Michael Short - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Elliott Young - THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY - King Productions/AMC Performance Company 2%

Lonnie Jackson - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

Lisa Hall - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Kit Fay - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 2%

Alicia Luncheon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 1%

Jeffrey Liu - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Lala McKay - THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY - King Productions/AMC Performance Company 1%

Mackenzie Abernathy - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ethan Zeph - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 12%

Lilliangina Quinones - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 11%

Blake Fountain - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 8%

Max Walls - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Charles Trovontia Thomas - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Chani Maisonet - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 4%

Kayla Furie - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - CINDERELLA - Aurora Theatre 4%

Akeria Gant, Tierney Breedlove, & Kendra Nicole Johnson - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Etian Parker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 3%

David Rosseti - MARY POPPINS - Aurora Theatre Company 3%

Maiesha McQueen - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 3%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Jillian Melko - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Meg Johns - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Tyrone Jackson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Taylor Buice - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Josh Lamon - TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

Deborah Bowman - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 2%

Destiny Danielle Freeman - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Lilliangina Quinones - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Golbanoo Setayesh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Kayla Furie - MARY POPPINS - Aurora Theater 2%

Ryan McCurdy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

McKenzie Kurtz - TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alex Williams - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 29%

Mckenna Wallace - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 10%

Rob Workman - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Jacquie Bosma - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 8%

Brandi Kilgore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 7%

Payne Gumbrill - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 7%

Scott Starkweather - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 7%

Michael Short - LOST IN YONKERS - ACT3 Productions 7%

Jackson Trent - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Steph Wyatt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Barbara Allen - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Parris Sarter - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express 13%

Charlie Thomas - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express 10%

Shelli Delgado - ROE - Horizon 10%

Michelle Pokopac - HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 7%

Enoch King - TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre 7%

India S Tyree - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Christina Peterson - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Lizzy Liu - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity 6%

Asia Howard - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express 5%

Ashley Wheeler - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 5%

Joanna Walchuk - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Candi VandeZande - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 4%

Anthony Nash - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 3%

Mark Kincaid - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Darryl Patrice - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Ellie Styron - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Andrea Gooden - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jeff Hathcoat - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Maris Rodiguez-Sager - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Junior Players 20%

MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 18%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 14%

ANNIE JR. - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - OnStage Atlanta 10%

PINOCCHIO - Augusta players 9%

OLIVER JR. - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

MOANA JR. - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 4%