Jennie T. Anderson Theatre and Cobb PARKS To Stream SPRING AWAKENING In August

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are streaming SPRING AWAKENING in August. The airing of this production comes on the heels of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's win of a 2023 Telly Award for its streaming content. This production features 13 actors and an orchestra of 8 musicians.

The coming-of-age rock musical, based on a 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer conflicts of adolescent sexuality. Director Ricardo Aponte explains, "SPRING AWAKENING continues to hold profound relevance as a theatrical piece for its timeless themes of sexual oppression, self-discovery, and vulnerability. This play was initially banned in Germany when it was published in the late 1800s, yet we find ourselves in 2023, witnessing the banning of books that daringly challenge societal norms. The play's message is clear: oppression should never be mistaken for protection."

Many of the actors in this production cite SPRING AWAKENING as their favorite musical. Leo Thomasian, who plays Melchior, makes his Jennie T. Anderson Theatre debut with this show. "This is incredibly special to me because I've always been able to see so many parts of myself in each of the characters. I feel like I'm one of the many who can recognize parallels between the premise of the show, and their own experiences growing up and "finding yourself" as a budding young adult. It does a fantastic job of legitimizing a lot of tribulations that come with growing up in a repressive environment that you had very little control over, which is something that I've always appreciated."

Kendra Nicole Johnson returns to the stage as Ilse, after being seen in THE SECRET GARDEN and CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, among others. She adds, "SPRING AWAKENING is special to me because it speaks to my inner child who is always feeling every emotion intensely all the time, all at once. It also directly transports me back to when I first did this musical in college. It was one of the main shows that solidified my decision to make being a performer a lifelong career."

Another returnee to the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is Megan Zhang, who was last seen in CHESS and NINE. She is thrilled to tackle the character Wendla, "I'm excited for patrons to see this production because the cast is INCREDIBLE. And we have such fun on stage. Surely, it'll be fun to watch, as well!!" SPRING AWAKENING was filmed over two days in July and will stream in August.

SPRING AWAKENING stars Megan Zhang, Leo Thomasian, Jordan Patrick, Destiny Danielle Freeman, Kendra Nicole Johnson, Sully Brown, Chase Sumner, Craig Belwood, Zoltan Berencsi, Samantha Clifford, Brandy Bell, Christy Baggett, and Michael Joshua Williams. Musicians include Holt McCarley, Tramaine Jones, Dajon Carter, Noah Johnson, Skyler Brown, Jackie Whiting, David Schroeder, and Katherine Soderberg. This production is directed by Ricardo Aponte, assistant directed by Candy McLellan, music directed by Holt McCarley, director of photography and production managed by Bobby Johnston, set designed by Ash Bingham, stage managed by Amanda Perez, assistant stage managed by Megan Nye, intimacy coordinator and fight choreographed by Monty Davis, costumes designed by Cole Spivia, props by Jono Davis and Golbanoo Setayesh, lighting designed by Michael Carver, sound designed by Daniel Pope, and production assisted by Mary Nye Bennett.