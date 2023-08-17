India Tyree to Present AN EVENING OF SONG at Stage Door Theatre

Experience the musicalMagic at Stage Door Theatre, September 8-10, 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Captivating Voices Unite: "An Evening of Song" Showcases India Tyree and Musical Magic
Dunwoody, August 15 - Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting melodies of "An Evening of Song," featuring the extraordinary talents of India Tyree. This captivating musical event promises to be a night to remember, as audiences are invited to experience an unforgettable journey through emotion and melody.


Set to take place at Stage Door Theatre September 8 through September 10, 2023, "An Evening of Song" invites music enthusiasts and culture seekers alike to immerse themselves in a carefully curated repertoire spanning genres and eras. India Tyree, renowned for her remarkable vocal prowess and dynamic stage presence, will be front and center, gracing the stage with her remarkable talent.


With a voice that effortlessly moves from soulful ballads to powerful anthems, India Tyree has captivated audiences worldwide. Her ability to infuse each note with emotion and connect deeply with her listeners promises to make "An Evening of Song" an experience that resonates long after the final encore.


Renowned in the local arts scene, India Tyree's name resonates with audiences who have witnessed her unforgettable performances time and again. With an impressive portfolio spanning numerous roles, she has become a familiar face on stages across the region. From delivering powerhouse lead performances to seamlessly embodying a range of characters, India's dynamic presence and captivating vocals have solidified her reputation as a sought-after and celebrated performer. Now, taking the spotlight in "An Evening of Song," India Tyree's artistry promises to once again enchant, inspire, and leave an enduring mark on those lucky enough to experience her talents.


The event, presented by Stage Door Theatre is a celebration of the arts and a testament to the power of music in touching hearts and souls. As part of Season 50's Spotlight Series, "An Evening of Song" seeks to inspire, uplift, and remind us of the universal language that binds us all.


"We are thrilled to welcome India Tyree to our stage and share her extraordinary talent with our community," says Justin Ball, Producing Artistic Director for Stage Door Theatre."These intimate performances promises to be a harmonious journey that unites music lovers from all walks of life."


Tickets for "An Evening of Song" featuring India Tyree are available now through the Stage Door Theatre website (link below). Don't miss your chance to be part of a magical night where melodies come alive and emotions soar.

About Stage Door Theatre


For an impressive half-century, Stage Door Theatre has illuminated the world of performing arts with its unwavering commitment to excellence. From its inception, this dynamic institution has been a driving force in bringing captivating stories to life on stage. As the curtains rise on Season 50, a milestone that underscores its enduring legacy, Stage Door Theatre celebrates not just a history of artistic innovation, but also a future brimming with creativity, inspiration, and the magic of live performance. With each production, Stage Door Theatre continues to shape the cultural landscape, inviting audiences to experience the extraordinary power of the stage.

Event Details


• Title: An Evening of Song featuring India Tyree
• Date: 09/08, 09/09, 09/10
• Time: 7:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 2:30 pm
• Venue: Stage Door Theatre
• Address: 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
• Ticketing Link: Click Here




Recommended For You