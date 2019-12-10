Horizon Theatre Presents WAFFLE PALACE CHRISTMAS And MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS

Beloved family tradition Madeline's Christmas is returning to Horizon Theatre, December 7-31 to once again make the season merry and bright! Families are invited to join Madeline and the rest of the "twelve little girls in two straight lines" for a magical musical adaption of Ludwig Bemelmans' classic children's tale. Featuring 24 talented young local girls performing alongside professional actors in collaboration with The Atlanta Children's Theatre Company, the show continues to capture the hearts of attendees - both young and young at heart!

"We are thrilled that Madeline's Christmas has now become a holiday tradition. Bringing families together, often for their third, fourth or fifth time, to view this heartwarming holiday show is one of Horizon's greatest treats," said Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler. "Nearly all of the talented young actresses in the cast this year grew up seeing Madeline's Christmas onstage at Horizon, dreaming of the day they would be on stage instead. Paired with our adult professional actors, the girls create a magical experience for audiences of all ages."

In the production's 12-year history, more than 260 Atlanta area girls have realized their dream of performing with a professional theatre company as part of the Madeline's Christmas cast. This year's cast features girls, ages 8 to 12, from four metro Atlanta counties and 19 different schools.

Madeline's Christmas will run December 7-31. Performances are weekends at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with additional school day matinee and holiday week show times. Tickets are $12 for children and $15 for adults. Tickets and information are available at horizontheatre.com or by calling 404.584.7450.

Based on one of the most popular children's books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, "achoo" echoes in the halls of "the old house in Paris." All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It's Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the "twelve little girls in two straight lines" end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.

Horizon Theatre Company is making spirits bright as last year's sell-out hit Waffle Palace Christmas returns to the stage this holiday season. The sequel to the crowd-pleasing show inspired by actual events at Waffle House restaurants will grace the Little Five Points stage from Nov. 22 through Dec. 29. This season's return includes both familiar faces as well as new, hilariously charming cast members dishing up heartfelt southern humor - scattered, smothered and covered in a spicy holiday sauce. As a special treat, this year's show incorporates fresh updates to the script including a revised story, current topical humor and new characters.

"Waffle Palace Christmas is back for a second season with the familiar all-night diner and quirky staff everyone has come to love, but with fresh updates to the script," said Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Alder. "Traditions are an important part of this time of year, and Waffle Palace Christmas is on its way to becoming a holiday favorite for years to come!"

Waffle Palace Christmas picks up with the vintage Waffle Palace now flourishing in the middle of a new modern city multi-use complex. The holiday season is in full swing and the staff is adjusting to new roles, an inexperienced employee and quirky regulars. With Christmas cheer aplenty among the diverse staff and diners, Krampus, a legendary, shape-shifting holiday villain, appears over the restaurant to sabotage the spirit and challenge all in his path.

Waffle Palace Christmas will run Nov. 22 through Dec. 29 (press opening is Wednesday, Dec. 4). Performances are Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. Additional weekday matinee performances Dec. 6, 11, 18 at 11 a.m. There will be no performances on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 27) Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), December 3 or Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Tickets start at $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends. Prices are subject to change and will increase due to demand. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early for best prices. Seating is general admission, but attendees can upgrade to the VIP experience for an additional $15, which includes reserved seating and a holiday beverage. Our intimate theater is in the heart of Inman Park and Little Five Points at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues (1083 Austin Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307) and includes FREE parking. Tickets and information are available at horizontheatre.com or 404.584.7450.

The holiday spirit is alive and well within the Waffle Palace for customers and staff alike. Longtime waitress Connie has invested her own savings to keep the Waffle Palace open and is now in partnership with her former boss, John Picket. Connie hires a likable young cook with no grill experience but artistic talents galore, and Alex, a young vlogger with some secrets begins hanging out at the Waffle Palace daily. Former waitress Esperanza and customer Hugo have returned from a long honeymoon (funded by the lottery she won) and are pregnant, with the baby due on Christmas Day. To top it off, Dave, a young homeless street artist chops wood on the roof and paints everyone he sees in the nude.

As ancient folklore has it, Krampus is often drawn to places filled with holiday cheer and appears at the now thriving Waffle Palace. He's been ordered by his boss to shut down the place with the MOST holiday cheer. Krampus uses his powers to wreak havoc in the restaurant by manipulating the staff, customers, weather and more to his own ends.

Eight actors play 20-plus roles in this story about new beginnings and overcoming the darkness; and of course, an ending with waffles and Wiccans chanting in the parking lot.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You