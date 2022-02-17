Horizon Theatre Announces SOUTHBOUND: Love, Lust And Loss A Love-ly Night Of True Life Tales And Tunes From The ATL

Enjoy the last night of the month of love with Horizon Theatre Company's Southbound: Love, Lust and Loss. Join us LIVE for an evening of real-life humorous tales celebrating love and the lengths we will go to find it, enjoy it and at times, lose it. Southbound is LIVE from our stage in Little Five Points on Monday, February 28, at 8:00 pm. Tickets are FREE - DONATE WHAT YOU WISH to support Horizon artists and programs. This one-of-a-kind storytelling program takes Horizon's hugely successful Southbound digital eps, launched in 2021, to live, in-person performances on the Horizon stage.

Our high energy hosts for Southbound: Love, Lust and Loss. are Megan Hayes (Horizon's Every Brilliant Thing, Sex with Strangers and Waffle Palace Christmas) and Brittani Minnieweather (Sweet Water Taste and The Ghosts of Little Five Points). As in all Southbound episodes, our audiences will have the chance to participate in the fun by responding to prompts and questions from our hosts!

Featured guests include: Horizon favorite actor/writer/filmmaker Megan Hayes who will double as host and also premiere the rough cut of her new short film romcom From My Package to Yours, a scrap-booking, waiting-by-the-door for-your-package-to-arrive, loneliness, lust-story; popular writer/actor Topher Payne in Nobody Gets Three emerges from his second divorce to find baffling advice from loved ones, confounding social expectations, and men on Tinder who accuse him of impersonating Topher Payne; musical guest Christian Magby (Horizon's Freaky Friday and The Ballad of Klook and Vinette) will be singing and strumming his original music created for the month of LOVE!; writer/improv artist Isabelle Gilbert: "True love takes many forms. Not all of them are human"); and actor/writer O'Neil Delapenha, straight from his success in Every Brilliant Thing, takes a poetic look at what love truly means and what we're willing to do to find it. Bios of all artists are listed below.

This special Southbound is Episode 8 of the Southbound: True Life Tales from the ATL and Beyond original programming. This monthly series features real-life stories and music from Atlanta writers, musicians, actors, journalists, leaders, celebrities - and just plain folks with great ATL stories to tell. Learn more about and watch previous episodes of Southbound here: https://www.horizontheatre.com/southbound-true-life-tales-from-the-atl-and-beyond/

For this live and in-person performance, Horizon is committed to being COVID safe. The theatre will follow its COVID policy and procedures, including proof of vaccines or a negative PCR test within 48 hours for all audience members, artists, and staff; masks required for all patrons and staff; enhanced cleaning and sanitation; and HVAC system enhancements. Horizon's full COVID policy and procedures can be found: https://www.horizontheatre.com/covid-19-policies-procedures/

"Come celebrate a belated Valentine's Day with some of our favorite Horizon artists in this fun, free night of true life tales. It's wonderful to be live back with audiences - COVID safe and together!" says Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler.

This special live Southbound event will begin at 8:00 pm. Theatre is located at 1083 Austin Avenue NE 30307 at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues. Tickets for the show are free, though we encourage all who are able to donate to support the Southbound artists and Horizon's programming. FREE tickets available at https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/southbound or call (404) 584-7450.