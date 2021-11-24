Horizon Theatre Announces SOUTHBOUND FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Celebrate the holiday season with Horizon Theatre Company with Southbound for the Holidays: The Merry, The Magic, The Madness. Join in LIVE (or on Zoom) for a night of Ho, Ho, Ho's with real-life humorous holiday tales and tunes from the ATL told LIVE from our stage in Little Five Points on Monday, December 13, at 8:00 pm. Tickets are FREE - DONATE WHAT YOU WISH to support Horizon artists and programs. This one-of-a-kind and very Little Five Points holiday event moves Horizon's hugely successful Southbound digital platform to live, in-person performances on the Horizon stage along with livestream through Zoom.

Our high energy hosts for Southbound for the Holidays: The Merry, The Magic, The Madness are Megan Hayes (Horizon's Sex with Strangers and Waffle Palace Christmas) and Brittani Minnieweather (Sweet Water Taste and The Ghosts of Little Five Points). As in all Southbound episodes, our audiences will have the chance to participate in the fun by responding to prompts and questions from our hosts!

Featured guests include Atlanta favorite Chris Kayser (Scrooge for 20+ years in the Alliance's A Christmas Carol and Horizon's Sweet Water Taste, The City of Conversation, Superior Donuts)-"Yeah, yeah, I did 30 years in A Christmas Carol--20 as Scrooge. I'll tell you why I did it for so long, and how I got there. (It wasn't easy!)"; raconteur and playwright Suehyla El-Attar Young (Horizon's Nope, That's Just My First Name, Third Country) - "My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, no matter how hard my family tries to ruin it!"; local comedian and actor Rob Cleveland (Horizon's Waffle Palace Christmas); spoken word artist Jasmine Renee Ellis (Marie and Rosetta playing in December at True Colors) - "12 Days Til: Just how much can happen in the 12 days leading up to the most wonderful time of year?"; and popular jazz singer Gwen Hughes with original Christmas music and fresh takes on old favorites. Bios of all artists are listed in full press release attached

This special Southbound is Episode 7 of the Southbound: True Life Tales from the ATL and Beyond original programming. This monthly series features real-life stories and music from Atlanta writers, musicians, actors, journalists, leaders, celebrities - and just plain folks with great ATL stories to tell. Learn more about and watch previous episodes of Southbound here: https://www.horizontheatre.com/southbound-true-life-tales-from-the-atl-and-beyond/

For this live and in-person performance, Horizon is committed to being COVID safe. The theatre will follow its COVID policy and procedures, including proof of vaccines for all audience members, artists, and staff; masks required for all patrons and staff; enhanced cleaning and sanitation; and HVAC system enhancements. Horizon's full COVID policy and procedures can be found: https://www.horizontheatre.com/covid-19-policies-procedures/

"Come celebrate the holidays LIVE with us! Our first live Southbound show was a blast, so we can't wait to open our doors again - COVID-safe, of course. We've got some of our favorite Horizon artists telling stories of humor and heart. ." says Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler. "Or mix up a cocktail and join us from home."

Patrons who wish to watch Southbound for the Holidays: The Merry, The Magic, The Madness from home can still be part of the fun as Horizon will live stream on Zoom at the same time.

This special Southbound event will begin at 8:00 pm, both live and online. Horizon Theatre is located at 1083 Austin Avenue NE 30307 at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues. Tickets for the show are free, though we encourage all who are able to donate to support the Southbound artists and Horizon's programming.. Grab your Santa hat, dreidel, or mistletoe - it's going to be quite the holiday! For tickets available at https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/southbound or call (404) 584-7450.