Horizon Theatre Announces Return to Live and In-Person Theatre with SOUTHBOUND HALLOWEEN

Celebrate the Halloween season with the grand reopening of the Horizon Theatre Company with Southbound Halloween: The Spooky, The Sexy, The Scandalous - a night of hilarious, spine-tingling, and suspenseful real-life stories told live onstage in Little Five Points.

The evening will also feature musical guest, The Tomb Tones playing ghoulishly good tunes. The interactive special Halloween show and event are free to the public for one night only on Monday, October 18, at 8:00 pm. This one-of-a-kind and very Little Five Points Halloween event represents a shift of Horizon's hugely successful Southbound digital platform to live, in-person performances on the Horizon stage along with livestream through Zoom.

Hgh energy hosts for Southbound Halloween: The Spooky, The Sexy, The Scandalous are Megan Hayes (Horizon's Sex with Strangers and Waffle Palace Christmas) and Brittani Minnieweather (Sweet Water Taste and The Ghosts of Little Five Points). Featured guests and stories will include: Horizon favorite Gina Rickicki (The Ghosts of Little Five Points) - "Don't let a crappy engagement ruin your favorite holiday.

Matter of fact, don't let Anyone ruin things you love"; Jennifer Alice Acker (Freaky Friday) - "Every lesson I ever needed to learn, I learned on Halloween.", Spencer Stephens (Atlanta-area actor/singer/puppeteer and educator); Laura Morales (Atlanta actor and story teller) - "Bride La Loca Lopez Perez "Smith" desperately looking for her husband, "Capitan Smith"'; and musical guest, The Tomb Tones - "50s rock'n'roll collides with punk rock mania in The Tomb Tones' spook show bizarro! Dance the night away to hilarious hair-raising tunes about undead romance, scatter-brained spectres, and monster movies gone wrong!" Bios of all artists are listed below. As in all Southbound episodes, audiences will have the chance to participate in the fun by responding to prompts and questions from hosts.

This special Southbound is Episode 6 of the Southbound: True Life Tales from the ATL and Beyond original programming. This monthly series features real-life stories and music from Atlanta writers, musicians, actors, journalists, leaders, celebrities - and just plain folks with great ATL stories to tell. Learn more about and watch previous episodes of Southbound here: https://www.horizontheatre.com/southbound-true-life-tales-from-the-atl-and-beyond/

For this exciting return to live and in-person performances, Horizon is committed to being COVID safe. The theatre will follow its new COVID policy and procedures, including proof of vaccines for all audience members, artists, and staff; masks required for all patrons and staff; enhanced cleaning and sanitation; and HVAC system enhancements to deliver fresh air MERV-13 filtration. Horizon's full COVID policy and procedures can be found: https://www.horizontheatre.com/covid-19-policies-procedures/

"We're thrilled to re-open in theatre with this fun, one-night-only event." says Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler. We always envisioned Southbound as a live show, and now it will be - and we'll be back for Thanksgiving and Winter Holiday episodes as well. Come kick-off the Halloween season with us!"

Patrons who wish to watch Southbound Halloween: The Spooky, The Sexy, The Scandalous from home can still be part of the fun as Horizon will live stream on Zoom at the same time.

This special Southbound event will begin at 8:00 pm, both live and online. Horizon Theatre is located at 1083 Austin Avenue NE 30307 at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues. Tickets for the show are free so bring your friends. Horizon is excited to share reopening with everyone! For tickets available at https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/southbound or call (404) 584-7450. Come in full costume, a festive hat, or mask or keep it simple and come as you are. Best costumes will be highlighted!