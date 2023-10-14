HUNXHO Releases New Project 'FOR HER' Out Now

Opening up another lane altogether, critically acclaimed Atlanta rapper and “street poet” HUNXHO leans into his lifelong passion for R&B on his slick, sultry, and seductive new project, For Her, now out via 300 Entertainment. Listen to For Her HERE.

This time around, he shows up for his female fans more than ever before, he embraces a different level of unfiltered vulnerability. In the process, he dedicates this undeniable and unshakable body of work to his female fanbase.

He heralds the mixtape with the music video for the single “Your Friends”—out now. Watch HERE. The track layers his mesmerizing vocals over a simmering beat as he wonders, “What you doing? Where you been? Where you going? You with your friends?” However, he admits, “I don't like them. I'm just saying.”

Directed by SHOWTIMESHOWTIME and BagTalk Filmz, the accompanying music video stars rising Memphis star and Quality Control phenom Gloss Up. The video finds HUNXHO in the midst of a back and forth with Gloss, leaving her to make a choice of choosing him or her friends for the night. These rising stars also both recently joined Lil Baby on the IOU tour and continue to turn heads.

In the past year, he has delivered high quality projects at a breathless pace with For Her, marking his fourth thus far. Still he shows no signs of stopping or slowing down.

Instead, he keeps feeding the culture. He notably delivered a stunning viral performance of “Your Friends” for “On The Radar,” attracting 1.5 million & counting “views” on Instagram as one of the program's “top viewed posts.”

Speaking to his growing influence, he also shined as a special guest at NoCap's recent sold out Atlanta show, inciting overwhelming applause from the crowd singing word for word of some of his hit songs such as “Highly Performing” and “Your Friends.”

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Dantrell Mallett

ABOUT HUNXHO

HUNXHO christened himself the “street poet,” and he continues to live up to the moniker's promise. Calling the Eastside of Atlanta home and facing hardship all-around, he shuffled in and out of high schools. Rather than serve time for his RICO case, he opted to mentor at-risk children—which he does to this day. Along the way, he picked up a mic and held nothing back across projects such as Street Poet, Street Poet 2, Street Poetry, and Humble As Ever. Not to mention, he has tallied tens of millions of streams and views on bangers, including “Let's Get It (Remix)” [feat. 21 Savage] and “Highly Performing.” His debut album 22, released earlier this year, continued his run as a dominant force from the Hip Hop capital of the world. Upon the LP's release, the single “48 Laws of Power” captured #1 on the Apple Music Top 25: Atlanta Chart as “Looking For Love” reached #8 and “True To My Religion” followed at #11. Within a week, the LP reeled in over 1 million streams and counting. Inciting widespread critical applause, INKED praised him as “humble and prolific” and noted, “Rising rapper HUNXHO has come so far in the past five years.” HipHopDX observed how “incarceration honed his laser sharp focus, which has been distilled into his latest collection.” Hunxho's love for feeding his fans persists with the release of another EP at the top of this summer titled 4 Days in LA. His momentum does not start or end here, however, as he prepares for the road this fall with Lil Baby on the Its Only Us Tour also featuring Glorilla, Gloss Up, and Rylo Rodriguez.