Full Cast Announced As EXTRA BAGGAGE Unpacks in Atlanta

Robert King Jr. brings his new production about family ties, laughter, and love in his new play "Extra Baggage". Produced by Encore Film and Music Studio's and AMC Performance Company's Rod Whittaker in Cooperation with King Productions.

This new play is right in time to get us in the mood for good old soul food, family, and the thing that we discard the most--- the baggage. Playwright Robert King Jr. said, "Through this play you can learn how to deal with family and the pandemic in one fell swoop. Even though we've been in pandemic almost going on two years. This play is just in time to remedy with just the amount of laughter that we need."

Whether you are part of a big family or a small one, neither goes without its hardships of dealing with illness, unemployment, death, or divorce. Relationships are tested and tried and becomes the family's baggage. The Freeman Family takes you on the ride of your life.

Laugh until it hurts (because you will) as they "try" to come together again under one roof. As the family comes home and unpacks their baggage, is the Freeman family ready to unpack their Extra Baggage?

This is Robert's second installment with Rod Whittaker after his successful run of "The Voices of Donny Hathaway." Join King Productions and AMC Performance Company for the ride of your life at EXTRA BAGGAGE.

The cast includes: Princess Starr, Eliott Young, Toshi J, Myeshia Freeman, Mikel Edwards, Ron Shirley, Khyla Gabrielle, Tonni Ringgold, Robert King Jr., Rico Dixon, Pamela Miller William Carrol and Gary Moore.

Running November 19th-21st. Tickets go on sale Friday October 8th!