Found Stages to Present Text-Message Shakespearean Play - MUCH ADO OVER TEXTING

Found Stages will present Much Ado Over Texting! This text-message-play experience was created by Neeley Gossett - Playwright, Nichole Palmietto - Producer, Christopher Fairchild - Graphic Designer, and Josh Akeman - Software Engineer.

Much Ado Over Texting is a modern twist to the classic Shakespeare play - Much Ado About Nothing. Ever wish you could live out a Shakespearean play in real life? Well, now's your chance! This modern Much Ado casts you as best friend to Beatrice, Benedick, and Hero. Get the inside scoop directly from the sources of the drama! This text-message experience is like Gossip Girl meets your best-friend text-chain rolled into an immersive theatrical world.

Much Ado Over Texting is an ongoing text-message experience. We're offering this experience on a sliding scale allowing all patrons to choose their pricing. Everyone will receive the same custom-made text-play experience no matter which you choose. If you have the means, please consider the Pay It Forward option to help us continue providing this experience at free and subsidized rates for those who need it.

This project was made possible thanks to the City of Atlanta's Power2Give Campaign, and the generous support of the following donors: Emika Abe, James Alexander, Helen Baker, Rona Baker, Paul Boshears, Amy Carter, Christine Tryba-Cofrin & David Cofrin, Kathy Dolan, Joey Florez, Alison Hudson Harrell, Seth Koslov, Amy Levin, Stephanie McFarlane, and Bettyann Van Metter. This project would not be where it is without the excellent feedback of the creative writing students at DeKalb School of the Arts and their teachers.

Click here to sign up for Much Ado Over Texting.

Want to be transported to Messina, Italy, and get constant updates on the latest drama? Click here to follow Much Ado Over Texting hilarious Instagram page @classic.texts!

Please contact Precious West-Allen, Marketing Manager of Found Stages, using the information above for more details on Much Ado Over Texting.

About Found Stages

Found Stages is a professional, nonprofit theater whose mission is to build community through innovative storytelling. Co-founded and led by Executive Artistic Director Nichole Palmietto and Resident Playwright Neeley Gossett, Found Stages has been taking plays out of the theater and into real-world spaces where people live and work since 2014. In 2015-16, Found Stages was part of the second round of the prestigious and highly competitive Alliance Theatre Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab. In 2019, the company presented the groundbreaking Frankenstein's Funeral (named as one of the best plays of 2019 by ArtsATL) throughout the Gothic campus of St. John's Lutheran Church in Druid Hills. Learn more at foundstages.org.

Stay Social with us and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.