Fit For A King Announces Virtual Release Show 'The Path'

The release show will happen tomorrow night.

Fit For A King have announced they will be performing a Virtual Release Show for their forthcoming album The Path tomorrow, September 10th, live at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA.

This will be many fans first opportunity to see live performances of recent singles "Annihilation", "Locked (In My Head)", "God of Fire" and "Breaking The Mirror" from the band's forthcoming sixth album The Path due out via Solid State Records on September 18, 2020. Bigger, bolder and overwhelmingly epic in scope, The Pathleans harder on the "metal" side of their sound, with shredding guitar solos, while doubling down on the massive catchy choruses that propelled their fiercest fan-favorite anthems.

"In the past, we have dove into some pretty dark areas of life, with Dark Skies being the pinnacle of hopelessness," shares front man Ryan Kirby on the forthcoming album. "With 'The Path' we find our way out, and claim victory over the demons we have faced and are currently facing. This album is made to be the soundtrack for your victory over what mentally, and physically holds us back."

Like the band's 2018 mega-hit Dark Skies, which secured charting positions including the #2 Hard Rock, #3 Rock, #13 Top Current Albums and #69 on the Billboard 200, and gave them the biggest first week in their decade-long history, The Path was produced/mixed by WZRD BLD, aka Drew Fulk, who was responsible for career-making records from Dance Gavin Dance, Motionless In White and Bad Wolves.

Fans can pre-order The Path today at https://ffak.ffm.to/thepath.

Even as their music is rightfully heralded as "majestic and punishing" (Revolver Magazine) "straightforward heaviness" (Metal Injection), genuine connection, fearless transparency, and an accessible relatability are the most essential elements of the band's powerful presence.

Their anthems appeal equally to anyone whose tastes were shaped and inspired by gateway bands like Slipknot and Korn or New Wave Of American Heavy Metal torchbearers like Killswitch Engage and As I Lay Dying. As important as each record in the band's catalog has been, many of their dedicated supporters first encountered them on the road, as they appeared several times on the Vans Warped Tour and alongside Ice Nine Kills, Beartooth, August Burns Red, and Whitechapel.

Fit For A King stands for triumph over adversity. This music is the soundtrack for those who muster the strength to carry on, to survive, to achieve, and to defeat all obstacles in life. Fit For A King is the perfect soundtrack for fighting through life's most painful and difficult seasons.

Fans can tune in to the stream exclusively on Twitch at 8:00pm EST for the free show here.

