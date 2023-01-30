FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE To Take The Stage At Rome Little Theatre in February

Rome Little Theatre's production of "Funny Little Thing Called Love" will run February 10-19, 2023 at the DeSoto Theatre.

From the whip smart comedy team of Jones, Hope, Wooten, "Funny Little Thing Called Love" takes you around the world as four hilarious and unpredictable stories unfold on one magical moonlit night. Nothing says L-O-V-E like tap dancing, a sousaphone and side-splitting laughter!

The cast includes RLT veterans Todd Williams, Chris Cole, Marie Kindred, Cate Mendes, Abigail Childers, Mary Ortwein, Erica Wilson and RLT newcomer Tim Chesnut.

"Funny Little Thing Called Love" is directed by Jessica Stewart, who recently helmed RLT's production of "Morningside'' by Topher Payne. "I am always honored to have the opportunity to direct an RLT show and extremely excited to direct a Jones, Hope, and Wooten comedy. The cast has been incredible to work with, and their commitment to the project is inspiring. The audience is in for a fun and hilarious ride, all in the name of L-O-V-E."

"Funny Little Thing Called Love" is the third mainstage production of the 2022-23 season at RLT; a season that has already reached historic levels of patron attendance and support. As one of the country's longest standing "Little" theatres born of the American Little Theatre movement, Rome Little Theatre will celebrate its 90th birthday during the 2023-24 season.

For tickets, visit romelittletheatre.com

About Rome Little Theatre:

Rome Little Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to present amateur theatrical productions, encourage interest in drama, contribute to the cultural and educational life of the community, and support the arts in Rome and Floyd County.