Elm Street Updates Programming Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns surrounding mass gatherings and in order to produce their productions well, safely, responsibly, and feasibly, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village has announced additional updates to their summer programming. The musical production of Legally Blonde and the musical production of James and the Giant Peach have been rescheduled to the 2021-22 Theatre Season.

"The combinations of many unknowns to reopening live entertainment venues along with the concerns of socially distant rehearsal and performance procedures puts Elm Street at a disadvantage of adequately producing these productions without causing additional stress, putting actors, volunteers, and patrons at risk, and hoping that Elm Street can reopen in a timely manner," says Elm Street's Associate Artistic Director, Siobhan Brumbelow. "Believe us, this is not the answer Elm Street wanted. We had every hope that we could make these shows happen in the time given--IF it was given." Elm Street has contacted all ticket buyers impacted explaining the situation and have offered options to either exchange or donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible donation. "Future programming not mentioned (including Summer Camps) is still planned. The outpouring of love and support we've received has been incredible. We are so appreciative of our community and can't wait to be back together."

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/april-may-update-on-programming-during-covid-19/.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You